After the franchise-altering trade of Russell Wilson last month, the Seahawks hold a top 10 draft pick for the first time since 2010. Who might the Seahawks target with that No. 9 pick? In the countdown to the April 28 draft, we’ll profile the prospects who seem to make the most sense for the Seahawks in the first round.

Today’s pick: Derek Stingley Jr.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Position: Cornerback

College: LSU

40 time: 4.37

Career highlights: Had a breakout season as a true freshman in 2019, emerging as one of the stars on LSU’s national-championship team. Was among the national leaders with six interceptions that season and garnered first-team All-America recognition.

Background: His father, Derek Stingley Sr., played cornerback at Purdue and then minor league baseball. His grandfather, the late Darryl Stingley, was a first-round pick in the 1973 NFL draft who was made a quadriplegic after a vicious hit to the head by Oakland’s Jack Tatum in a 1978 preseason game.

Why he might be a good fit for Seahawks: A former five-star recruit out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Stingley is considered one of the best all-around athletes in this draft class. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 2 overall prospect in this draft class, behind only Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Many considered Stingley the best college cornerback in the country during his sensational freshman season in 2019, with some talk about him as a potential No. 1 overall draft pick.

But his play was inconsistent during the COVID-shortened 2020, and he missed most of the 2021 season because of a foot injury. Those issues, understandably, led to some questions about his NFL readiness, but he seemed to allay some of those concerns with a strong showing at LSU’s Pro Day earlier this month. Scouts from all 32 teams reportedly attended, and Stingley ran an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash. “Oooohs and ahhhhhs from scouts immediately could be heard,” the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported.

Also, there’s this: ESPN’s Todd McShay has reported Seattle “really likes” Stingley (and that they are “taking a hard look” at Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis). It’s sometimes difficult to separate truth from subterfuge during pre-draft speculation, but in this case it does make sense that the Seahawks would be intrigued by Stingley. Many agree he has the potential to be an elite lockdown cornerback, and the Seahawks have an obvious need at the position.

Why he might not be a good fit for Seahawks: Some analysts project Stingley as a “boom or bust” prospect, given his uneven play the past two seasons at LSU. And when you have a top-10 pick — a rare top-10 pick for the Seahawks, at that — wouldn’t you prefer more of sure bet? And, again, some would point to offensive tackle or quarterback or edge rusher as the greater needs for this Seahawks roster right now.

Prospect quote: “I just wanted to show that nothing has changed the last couple of years.” — Stingley at LSU’s Pro Day, via The Athletic

Scout’s take: “Uniquely gifted cornerback with rare blend of size, speed and explosiveness that will have teams willing to judge his upside off of tape from two seasons ago. … (He’s) long, loose and extremely athletic. Elite speed and ball skills give him a chance to thrive as a bump-and-run corner capable of shadowing top talent around the field.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com