After the franchise-altering trade of Russell Wilson last month, the Seahawks hold a top 10 draft pick for the first time since 2010. Who might the Seahawks target with that No. 9 pick? In the countdown to the April 28 draft, we’ll profile the prospects who seem to make the most sense for the Seahawks in the first round.

Today’s pick: Jermaine Johnson II

Height: 6-5

Weight: 254

Position: Edge rusher

College: Florida State

40 time: 4.58 seconds

Career highlights: The ACC defensive player of the year posted 70 tackles, 18 for loss with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021.

Background: Spent two seasons as a rotational player (four starts) at Georgia before transferring to FSU for his redshirt senior season.

Why he might be a good fit for Seahawks: Seattle’s pass-rushing issues were well documented last season, and since then, they’ve released their most experienced pass rusher (Carlos Dunlap). So, yes, it’s an area they obviously still need to address, and there’s little doubt they will end up using one of their early picks in this draft on an edge rusher. Pete Carroll’s stated goal is to build his team around an elite defense, once again, and he’ll need a stout pass rush to accomplish that.

If top edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker are all selected before Seattle’s pick arrives, Johnson would make a lot of sense at No. 9. Johnson has also earned high marks for his run defense, so he looks like a ready-made three-down player in the NFL. The Seahawks love what they saw from Darrell Taylor in his first season, and Johnson and Taylor coming off either edge together is a tantalizing possibility.

Why he not might be a good fit for Seahawks: One knock on Johnson is he only had one breakthrough season. His production (granted, in limited snaps) was inconsistent in two seasons with Georgia. But Johnson revealed that he had a recent meeting with Seahawks scouts in which his time at Georgia was discussed.

As Johnson described to The Palm Beach Post: “They just said in front of everybody, ‘So we’re not going to judge him off any other years of college. Coming in from junior college to Georgia, a lot of complications can happen. Let’s not judge him on different complications. Let’s judge him when he’s in a comfortable environment and used the right way and when he’s happy.’

“That,” Johnson added, “made me feel really good.”

Fun fact: Out of high school in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Johnson did not qualify academically to play major-college football, so he spent two years at Independent Community College in Kansas — where he was featured on the third season of Netflix’s hit series “Last Chance U.” After two seasons there, he emerged as the No. 1 junior-college prospect and signed with Georgia.

“I played 18 months in Independence, Kansas, in the middle of nowhere,” Johnson said at the NFL combine. “So there was a point where I was at the bottom of the bottom. And I always say that there’s guys wishing that they can be where you are, wishing (to be) in the middle of nowhere with no money, no clothes, nothing to eat, like they’re wishing they can have that. So I just bring stories like that up from where I came from. And from that perspective, I think it always keeps myself humble and hopefully it humbles them.”

Prospect quote: Johnson says his favorite pass rushers to study are Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Myles Garrett. “People fear them,” Johnson said. “And that’s what I want to be at the next level. I want to be feared.”

Scout’s quote: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compares Johnson to the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby. Zierlein wrote: “Johnson has NFL traits and the potential to keep getting bigger and better as a pro. He is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush and occasional lapses in awareness, but both areas should be correctable with more coaching and game experience.”