After the franchise-altering trade of Russell Wilson last month, the Seahawks hold a top 10 draft pick for the first time since 2010. Who might the Seahawks target with that No. 9 pick? In the countdown to the April 28 draft, we’ll profile the prospects who seem to make the most sense for the Seahawks in the first round.

Today’s pick: Charles Cross

Height: 6-5

Weight: 307

Position: Offensive tackle

College: Mississippi State

40 time: 4.95

Career highlights: In Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Cross played more pass-blocking snaps than anyone in college football the past two seasons, and he allowed just two sacks in 719 snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Background: A five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, Cross redshirted at Mississippi State in 2019 and started the past two seasons at left tackle. He’s lauded for his agility, athleticism and strong hands, and he’s still just 21 years old.

Why he might be a good fit for Seahawks: As things stand, the Seahawks’ biggest roster need might be offensive tackle, and a talent like Cross would be difficult to pass on if he’s available at No. 9. (If you want to pound the table and say QB is the most obvious need on this team, well, we won’t argue against that.) Veteran tackle Duane Brown remains unsigned, and there’s still a chance he returns to the Seahawks on a short-term deal. That shouldn’t stop the Seahawks from finding his successor.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have sent strong signals that they’re returning to their roster-building roots with the Seahawks. And, remember, their first draft pick together was a left tackle, Russell Okung, with the No. 6 pick in 2010. Okung went on to start in two Super Bowls for Seattle. So, yes, it’s never a bad idea to target a premium position when you have a premium draft pick.

Cross is a consensus top-three tackle in this draft class, along with Alabama’s Evan Neal and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu. PFF ranks Cross No. 1 among the tackles and the No. 5 overall prospect.

Why he might not be a good fit for the Seahawks: Carroll has made abundantly clear, once again, he wants the offense built around the run game. And the one real knock on Cross in his inexperience in pro-style run-blocking schemes. Does it make sense to spend a top-10 pick on an offensive lineman with such question marks?

But, then again, what kind of NFL offense doesn’t need an elite pass protector at left tackle?

Cross’ stock has risen perhaps more than anyone during this draft season. And as with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Kayvon Thibodeaux, it might be a long shot to expect Cross to fall to the Seahawks at No. 9. Cross said in a recent interview that the Jets (who hold the Nos. 4 and 10 picks) and the Giants (who hold Nos. 5 and 7) are the two teams who have showed the most interest in him.

Prospect quote: “Go watch the film. You’ll see.” — Cross on questions about his run blocking.

Scout’s quote: “He plays with strong, inside hands and a broad, powerful core. He’s an ace at neutralizing power rushers and is above average in sustain and finish modes as a drive blocker. Cross’ play strength, hand placement and body control should allow for a relatively smooth transition into the league, where he can become a good, long-time starter at either tackle position.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com