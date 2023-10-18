RENTON — If Sunday’s game at Cincinnati felt like the first time Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba began to really break free, there might have been a good reason.

For the first time in his five-game NFL career, he wasn’t essentially wearing handcuffs.

Or, to put it more precisely, it was the first time he hadn’t worn any sort of protective covering on his left wrist.

That undoubtedly helped Smith-Njigba turn in the best statistical game of his career with four catches for 48 yards, with season highs of 12 yards per catch and 9 yards per target. Smith-Njigba entered the game with 12 catches for 62 yards, just 5.1 yards per reception.

His Bengals’ output might have been a lot more had Geno Smith been able to get the ball to him on a route down the left sideline with just over five minutes to go, which might have gone for a 30-yard touchdown. Smith felt pressure and took off running.

“Yeah, it was a challenge,” Smith-Njigba said of playing earlier this season with the wrist injury. “But we took care of it, and I feel like we made all the right moves. I definitely felt better each week and can actually do some more stuff. So yeah my comfortability is rising every day. So I feel close to 100 [percent] now.”

Smith-Njigba wore something the first four games to protect his wrist after he suffered a slight fracture during the second preseason game against Dallas.

At the time, many speculated Smith-Njigba might miss a few regular-season games. He made it back to play 30 snaps in the regular-season opener and at least 44% of the snaps in every game.

“I think any passing of judgment up until now I think was premature,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s just getting going. And we love him and he’s going to be a real big factor for us.”

Still, this being the NFL — and Smith-Njigba not only the 20th overall pick but the first receiver taken in the draft — judgments were passed.

“Smith-Njigba is struggling to separate downfield and doesn’t yet have good rapport with quarterback Geno Smith,” the influential football analytic site Pro Football Focus wrote after Smith-Njigba had just one catch for 10 yards in a 37-27 win over Carolina.

One of Smith’s passes intended for Smith-Njigba in that game was intercepted, leading to a scene that was well played on social media of Smith trying to lift the seemingly dejected Smith-Njigba’s spirits on the sideline, saying, “Hey, I need you” and taking the blame for the pick on his shoulders.

“All right, look,” Smith said. “Whatever happened is on me. It ain’t never on you.”

Smith-Njigba said they were words he needed to hear.

“I call him a big bro,” he said of Smith. “He’s been helping me a lot.”

The following game against the Giants didn’t go much better as Smith-Njigba dropped a pass from Drew Lock and had three catches for just 5 yards.

Carroll reiterated Wednesday that any assessment had to take into account the wrist injury.

“I think it’s a significant thing,” Carroll said. “I think he was perfect about handling it and admirable and took leadership in that regard early in the season. Showed guys how you can overcome get back out and all that. And so the best is yet to come.”

Indeed, all involved hope for games where he’ll turn in a lot more than 4 for 48.

Carroll said he noticed signs other than just stats against the Bengals that showed Smith-Njigba’s presence, citing his blocking in his first game with nothing protecting his wrist.

“I tried to make the point that I wanted him to hear it to that he played really well in the run game,” Carroll said. “He was really clean with his assignments. We moved him around quite a bit. … [And] he blocked well. He threw his hands in there aggressively.”

And to be fair to PFF, the site made note of Smith-Njigba’s increased presence — he had a career-high 53 snaps — while noting the Seahawks also used him a bit differently.

“The Seahawks finally got Smith-Njigba involved in the passing game,” wrote PFF. “… Interestingly, he played a season-high 13 snaps and made three of his four catches as an outside receiver. Perhaps an escape from the slot is what he needed.”

The potential big play down the sideline came with Smith-Njigba lined up in the slot with the Bengals ahead 17-13. It was a play Carroll said the team worked all game to try to set up.

“I know they have confidence in me to make plays and they believe in me,” Smith-Njigba said. “They tell me a lot.”

Still, a little positive on-field reinforcement didn’t hurt.

“I mean, yeah,” Smith-Njigba said of it feeling good to produce more. “At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control and do your job and get open. But yeah. It’s always good to do good things out there, which will build a lot more things.”