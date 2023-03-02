The chants were as emotional as they were emphatic.

“Bo-bby! Bo-bby!”

In his first game back at Lumen Field since being traded to the Rams, former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner enjoyed a heartfelt salute from the Northwest fans in the final game of last regular season. It was a complete contrast from the boo birds that rained down on Russell Wilson in his first game back four months earlier.

Folks love B-Wagz around these parts. He gave them 10 years of Hall of Fame-level production and helped secure the Seahawks’ sole Super Bowl title.

And now that the Rams plan to part ways with him this month, it seems an Emerald City reunion would serve as a feel-good tale fueled by nostalgia and fond memories. But if you’re Seahawks coach Pete Carroll or general manager John Schneider, you leave nostalgia and fond memories out of this.

Perhaps, at the right price, Wagner could be an asset for the Seahawks next season. He earned second-team All-Pro honors last season and received sky-scraping marks from analytics site Pro Football Focus.

And you know Seattle could use some help in its front seven. The team had the third-worst rushing defense in the NFL last season and was on the field longer than any other “D” but Carolina’s.

But there’s a reason the Seahawks chose not to bring him back in 2022 — just as the Rams opted to release him after signing him to a five-year contract last offseason: They didn’t think the eight-time Pro Bowler was worth top-tier linebacker money.

Awards and honors say one thing. The market says another. Wagner is likely Canton-bound five years after he retires, but it’s debatable whether he is still the elite talent once considered the best LB in football.

So what do you do if you’re Carroll and Schneider? Simple. You forget Wagner’s name and accomplishments, and treat him like any other free agent.

If the Seahawks’ brass thinks bringing back Bobby at the right price will turn its team into a contender and serve as a net positive, then do it. But if his asking price is too high, or they think he might disrupt the defensive leadership, then it’s probably not a good idea.

The defensive leadership, you ask? Well, the Seahawks essentially rolled out linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the defensive quarterback last season by handing him play-calling/relaying duties. This isn’t a deal-breaker in terms of Wagner returning — and count me as one who will take an abundance of talent over “chemistry” in most situations. But it’s hard to think Wagner wouldn’t reassume those duties given his status in the league and reverence in the VMAC. Could be rather awkward. That’s never good.

As far as what Bobby could provide after he turns 33 in June? That’s a question a lot of GMs would be guessing on. No doubt he stuffed the stat sheet last season — logging 140 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks. Numbers can exaggerate one’s impact at times, but paired with PFFs observations, you’d be hard-pressed to argue Wagner’s second-team All-Pro selection was based on reputation alone.

But he is getting older. The explosiveness isn’t what it used to be. A downgrade from what he’s accustomed to pay-wise might be necessary for him to continue his career. Would he be willing to play for a discount in Seattle, the place he built his golden-jacket legacy?

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks have gone from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 since parting ways with Wagner. It’s also worth noting that Brooks and fellow linebacker Cody Barton were not particularly effective in pass coverage last year. Whether Wagner has the lateral speed to boost that area of the “D” may be the biggest question in him returning to Seattle.

Carroll may be the most adept coach in the NFL at maintaining relationships through tumultuous times. He never badmouths a player, and former greats regularly come back to the building regardless of how they left the team (see: Richard Sherman). Even if there was short-term hostility from Wagner in being unceremoniously released, it’s doubtful such antagonism lingers.

But as emotional a game as football can be, the front office must detach itself from emotion when making transactions. The Seahawks owe Wagner a place in the Ring of Honor one day, just as they owe him perpetual gratitude for his contributions to the franchise — but they don’t owe him a second stint.

It would be a great story if Bobby dons the blue and green again. He’s a fan favorite, a locker-room favorite, an all-time great player and all-around nice guy.

So, yes, it would be fun if Pete and John decide they want to bring him back. They just shouldn’t feel like they have to.