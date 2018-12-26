The Seahawks have already secured a wild card spot. So why should they play their defensive starters in Sunday's regular season finale against the Cardinals, risking unnecessary injuries? First-year defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. weighs in.

Pete Carroll has said repeatedly that he plans to play the Seahawks starters against the 3-12 Cardinals on Sunday.

But, with a playoff spot already secured, an argument can be made that Seattle should rest its most critical contributors and avoid risking any unnecessary injuries.

An argument can be made.

But Ken Norton Jr. was not the man to make it.

“We pride ourselves on, ‘Every game is a championship game.’ We’re competing on every level on every play, and this is no different,” Seattle’s first-year defensive coordinator said on Wednesday. “This is our last game of the season. We want to finish strong, and that’s very important to us that we finish strong and continue doing a lot of the good things we’ve been doing and really finish at a really high level. So there’s no let-up.”

There certainly shouldn’t be, against an Arizona offense that ranks last in the NFL in both rushing (83.8 yards per game) and passing (160.7) and a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen that has failed to throw a touchdown pass in his last four games and has been replaced in each of the last two by veteran journeyman Mike Glennon.

The Seahawks shouldn’t need their defensive starters on Sunday to run through Arizona.

But they’ll play them anyway.

Here’s why.

“It just keeps you sharp. It keeps you on edge, continues to challenge you,” said Norton Jr, who played in 191 games in 13 NFL seasons. “It doesn’t let you let up at all.

“Our philosophy is always going at a championship level. The mindset makes you appreciate and realize how important the game is. Nothing’s promised. You really have to take each game seriously, because you never know.”

Speaking of the Seahawks’ philosophy, an obsessive emphasis on forcing turnovers has yielded a league-leading plus-14 turnover differential so far this season.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, rank 30th at minus-11. That may help explain why one team is answering questions about resting its starters, and the other may soon be searching for a new head coach.

“We truly believe in it,” Norton Jr. said of the emphasis on turnovers. “It’s not just talk. It’s the walk; it’s the attitude; it’s the mindset; it’s truly understanding how important (turnovers are) to success and winning and making it real.

“It’s not just something you talk about. It’s every bit as important as a touchdown or a field goal or a tackle. It’s part of our fabric.”

***

Here are Norton’s evaluations on a few of those players who may or may not see action on Sunday afternoon.

On linebacker K.J. Wright, who logged 43 of 61 defensive snaps and made two tackles against the Chiefs after missing the previous five games with a knee injury: “Any time K.J. is on the field in any capacity it makes us better. So just having him out there, knowing he’s close, knowing he’s making some plays, knowing that he’s on the field with the guys, it makes us better in any capacity that we can get him.”

On rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who played five defensive snaps against the Chiefs after playing mostly special-teams snaps this season: “The biggest progress for him is confidence – really understanding the pro game, learning how to use his speed, learning how to use his footwork, learning how to study, learning how to take care of his body over a long period of time, really sitting back and watching the veterans and how they prepare and approach games and how they consistently stay at a high level. For young players to see how serious the older players are is a shock for them, but he’s a quick learner. He understands how to do it.”

On second-year safety Delano Hill, who made his first career start against the Chiefs and finished with two tackles and a fumble recovery: “He’s smart. He’s fast. He’s a gamer. He loves ball. He really adds to our depth. He’s a guy that, if you ask him to do anything, he gets it done. His speed and his ability to cover … he covered some good players and he blitzed really well. So I’m very impressed with him.”

On Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who may play his final NFL game against the Seahawks on Sunday: “Talented. Tough. Has the right mindset. He understands the entire game. He’s good in the run game and the pass game, makes all the big catches and has been doing it at a high level for so long. It’s really impressive to see a guy play that position for that long at such a high level. You take your hat off to him.”