RENTON — While the calendar says this was the last week of training camp, the Seahawks tried to approach it as a normal week during the regular season.

That meant structuring everything as they would during the usual Sunday-to-Sunday workweek of the fall, with one practice resembling the usual Competition Wednesday of the regular season, another the usual Turnover Thursday, etc.

“This was a week that we had to practice and prepare in a normal sequence, in a regular seven-day week,’’ coach Pete Carroll said. “All of the timing and the rhythms of it are exactly like we are going to do during the regular season.’’

So does that mean the Seahawks might play some of the missing starters in Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Lumen Field against Dallas, those who didn’t take part in the preseason opener against Minnesota?

Carroll wouldn’t say.

But if Seattle wanted to get the likes of QB Geno Smith some work, this would seem the week to do it, with the Seahawks — and most NFL teams — sure to avoid doing so in the final week of the preseason to get everyone as healthy as possible for the start of the regular season.

What Carroll said won’t factor into any playing-time decisions is that Seattle also plays Dallas in the regular season — on the road on Nov. 30.

Advertising

“We play these guys so late,’’ he said. “If you would’ve played somebody in the second week (of the regular season) it might feel different.”

As for what he hopes to get out of the game, he might want a better start than the 10-0 hole the Seahawks fell into against the Vikings before dominating the second half to win 24-13.

But what he’d like to see more of is the energy and intensity of the team in overcoming that early deficit.

“I would like to see us play really hard again,’’ Carroll said. “I was fired up about the efforts, and the lack of loafs that we look forward to count and add up. The effort from the first guys that played to the last guys that played was really consistent. We tackled a lot better as the game went on. I hope that we can start tackling well.”

Injury/personnel updates

— Running back Kenneth Walker III did his most work yet since the first day of camp, when he aggravated a groin issue. Walker, who returned to doing some individual work on Saturday, took part regularly in team drills Thursday. “Kenny got into practice today and was going, which was great,’’ Carroll said.

— Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, did not take part in team drills but did some work in the walk-through with his helmet on. “It’s so good to see him out there getting in the huddle and making the calls, as opposed to standing on the sideline,’’ Carroll said. But Carroll said it was too early yet to say if Brooks will do full practices next week.

Advertising

— First-round pick cornerback Devon Witherspoon sat out due to a hamstring injury that has held him out since a week ago Monday. Said Carroll of when he might return: “I don’t, I know he’s running some. And it would look like the middle of next week or something like that would be a time where he might be able to do a lot more. If he gets through the weekend and comes back out of it and can get back to work probably Wednesday or Thursday or something like that, he might do a lot more.”

— Former Washington State receiver Easop Winston Jr., who caught a TD pass against the Vikings, has not practiced the past two days due to a groin issue. “He practiced with it (earlier in the week), but we felt like if he goes again, it’s going to be something that is ongoing,’’ Carroll said. “We pulled him out. It’s not bad at all.”

— Fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore has not practiced the past two days but Carroll was vague on why. “Let me check with the doctors on that one,’’ Carroll said. “He’s going to be out for a couple of days.”

— Receiver Matt Landers did not practice Thursday after being sidelined late in Wednesday’s practice. “He had a quad thing that bothered him at the very end of practice yesterday,’’ Carroll said, adding he had an MRI. “I haven’t heard of the results of the MRI. They didn’t let him go today, so we’ll see. He had a terrific day yesterday. Unfortunately, he didn’t finish it.”

— Safety Joey Blount remains out due to a sore back suffered last week in practice. But Carroll said he’s improving. “Joey’s jogging right now,’’ Carroll said. “I think I would bet by the end of next week, he should be out here.”

— Running back Bryant Koback, who led the Seahawks with 32 yards on six carries against the Vikings, has not practiced this week due to what Carroll said is a “slight’’ knee sprain. “It isn’t serious. But it did swell up enough where we just had to hold back. It’s too bad, too. He really did well in the first game and had a terrific first couple of weeks.”

Advertising

— Center Olu Oluwatimi (elbow) did not take part in team drills and Carroll said it’s unclear if he can play Saturday. “I don’t know about that yet, let’s wait and see,’’ Carroll said. “We’re going to take every day to make sure he’s OK. We held him out of action today. We’ve got to get him back going again so, I’m not sure about that yet. If he’s capable, he’s going to play; we need him out there.”

— Also out were rookie defensive linemen Mike Morris (shoulder) and Cameron Young (calf).

— The Seahawks also made a few roster moves, waiving four players and signing three others. Those waived: running back Wayne Taulapapa, who played last season at UW; nose tackle Anthony Montalvo, tight end Noah Gindorff and receiver Ra’Shaun Henry (as injured). Seattle signed nose tackle Matthew Gotel, cornerback Montrae Braswell and receiver Justin Marshall. Gotel and Braswell have each been with the team previously.