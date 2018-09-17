Chris Carson began the game as the Seahawks' starting tailback, but he mysteriously disappeared in the second half. Pete Carroll later explained why.

CHICAGO — It struck some as odd that Seahawks starting tailback Chris Carson — who began the game with three straight carries — didn’t get a single handoff in the second half of Seattle’s 24-17 defeat to Chicago, and spent most of it watching from the sideline with his helmet on.

Instead it was first-round pick Rashaad Penny getting the majority of the tailback snaps in the second half — he gained eight carries for 28 yards in the second half to finish with 30 yards on 10 carries for the game while Carson had 24 yards on six carries, all coming in the first two quarters.

Afterward, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Carson was simply tired from playing on offense as well as special teams, adding that Carson had some increased special teams duties because of the team’s injury issues.

“He was a little gassed from working on special teams and helping us,’’ Carroll said. “We had some guys that were out so he had to kind of double dip, and we really wanted to see how we could do with Rashaad and get him some playing time and get him out there.’’

Specifically, Carroll said the injuries to strong safety Delano Hill, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner — as well as another injury during the week to backup linebacker Jermaine Grace — forced other players such as Carson to have to do more on special teams.

“We were so low on safeties and linebackers that he had to play,’’ Carroll said. “He is a fantastic special teams guy so he just had to stand in. That was not the design going into the season but he had to do it and had to help us out.

“But he will play, and there was nothing about his play that keeps him out of there. We didn’t get enough chances, and I wanted to get Rashaad going a little bit and see where he is in his development.’’