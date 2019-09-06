RENTON — Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers asked a question recently of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. — could he change his jersey number from 37 to 21?

“He told me I had to have a reason,’’ Flowers said.

So Flowers told him that he hadn’t felt comfortable wearing number 37 because it was the same number worn by running back Shaun Alexander when he played for the Seahawks from 2000-2007.

That satisfied Norton.

“I gave him a good reason,” Flower said with a smile. “He left me alone.”

Flowers, the Seahawks’ starting right cornerback, made the switch in practice this week and will debut the new number when Seattle opens the regular season Sunday against the Bengals.

“I had the option and I thought ‘let legends be legends,’’’ Flowers said. “I want to make my own name.”

But while the switch is an homage to Alexander, the story of his jersey switch runs a little longer and deeper.

Flowers said he began wearing 21 when he first started playing football at age 8 in Converse, Texas because it was also the number of his favorite player — Deion Sanders — whose many stops included a stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Flowers wore 21 until he got to Oklahoma State.

But that number was off-limits there, having been retired in honor of Barry Sanders, who wore that number at Oklahoma State (but wore 20 during his Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions).

So Flowers ended up with 31 at Oklahoma State.

That number, though, belonged to Kam Chancellor when Flowers first arrived in Seattle — not that it matters if it ever becomes available.

“I wouldn’t ever feel right wearing 31, either,’’ Flowers said.

So, after arriving at Seattle as a fifth-round pick in 2018 he was handed 37.

Flowers said he understood immediately what the number represented in Seahawks lore.

Flowers was 10 years old when Alexander won the NFL MVP in 2005 and Flowers said he remembers watching many Seahawks games during that time, recalling Alexander setting the NFL record for rushing touchdowns that season at 27.

“I remember all that,’’ he said. “I was a big football fan. I’d know him by his face. He probably wouldn’t recognize me but I would recognize him for sure.’’

Once he made the 53-man roster and started playing last season, Flowers said he wanted to switch to 21.

But until last weekend, that number belonged to running back J.D. McKissic.

“I tried to buy it from him,’’ Flowers said.

In fact, he said at one point McKissic agreed and they went to equipment manager Erik Kennedy to make the switch.

Flowers laughs about what happened next.

“He was all into it and then we go to (Kennedy) and he (McKissic) just started acting like he didn’t know anything about it,’’ Flowers said.

Apparently, McKissic — who also wore numbers 14 and 20 during his three-plus seasons with the Seahawks — just got a sudden case of wanting to keep 21.

“It’s all good,’’ Flowers said.

The number 21 finally became available over the weekend when McKissic was waived and then claimed by the Lions, giving Flowers a clear entrée to reclaim his childhood number and leave 37 where he feels is its rightful place — with Alexander.

“I took (37) and ran with it and tried to make plays and now I’ll try to do the same thing with this one,’’ Flowers said.