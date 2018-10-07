The Rams' offense sputtered late on Sunday, and on fourth-and-1, they came out to punt. Then, the whistle blew. Seahawks timeout. The Rams returned with their offense and converted on fourth-and-1. Why the timeout? We explain here.
The short answer is that the Seahawks didn’t take the time out after the Rams showed punt.
They actually took the timeout before. Before the Rams’ punt team came out, and even before the chain gang came out to measure Todd Gurley’s gain on third-and-1.
But, here’s a closer look at what happened on that play.
With 1:39 left in a closely contested Seahawks-Rams game on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field, Los Angeles faced third-and-1 and needed a yard to keep their offense going and, more importantly, keep the ball away from the Seahawks.
But the Seahawks’ defense stuffed Gurley on that 1-yard attempt, and upon the measurement, the ruling was upheld: The Rams were short of that first down conversion.
Then, right as the Los Angeles punt team came on field to kick the ball away, the whistle blew. Seattle had just taken its last timeout, the referee announced.
That was all well and good until the Rams’ offense came back on the field after the timeout looking ready to go for it on fourth-and-1.
Jared Goff got that crucial one yard on a QB sneak, and that ended up being the ball game: Rams 33, Seahawks 31.
Predictably, the TwitterSphere erupted with calls of “WHAT WAS PETE CARROLL THINKING? WHY TAKE THAT LAST TIME OUT?”
Carroll’s answer?
“I think there was 33 seconds on the clock, and at 1:39 that would have taken us down to a minute. So it was worth using the timeout to save that 33 seconds,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.
To elaborate, the Seahawks called the timeout before the chain gang came out to measure the spot of the ball after Gurley’s run.
If Carroll had not called the time out, the clock would have started ticking down after the measurement. So Carroll called the time out hoping to preserve an extra 33 seconds and hopefully give his offense added time to mount a theoretical game-winning drive.
He did not know, of course, that the Rams would change their mind after the time out and decide to go for it instead of punting from their own 42.
For what it’s worth, even Goff, the Rams’ quarterback, was surprised to find — after that all-important time out — that Los Angeles coach Sean McVay had decided to go for it on fourth down.
“We had a lot of time to decide and he (McVay) was kind of going back and forth,” Goff said. “I was off, I thought we were punting. I went back on the field just to talk to the official about something, and as I’m turning around, the offense was running back on, and I go, ‘All right, I guess we’re going for it.’ So I go to Sean and he called a QB Sneak.”
Still, no explanation will end the debate that rages on social media about whether Carroll was right to call time out at that juncture.
