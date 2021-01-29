Poll: Who will win Super Bowl LV?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 29, 2021
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence
- Here's why the Seahawks' reported new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, may be Pete Carroll's most important hire
- Seahawks waive Chad Wheeler as he is charged with three counts in felony domestic violence case
- Eastside Catholic DL J.T. Tuimoloau, the top 2021 recruit nationally, will not announce a decision on National Signing Day
- Analysis: Here's an early look at the 2021 quarterback rankings in the Pac-12
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.