The Seahawks set a franchise record by scoring 459 points during the 2020 regular season. In an unexpected twist, that offense will have a new coordinator in 2021.

Citing “philosophical differences,” coach Pete Carroll announced his surprising decision to part ways with Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday afternoon, and he’s now searching for his FIFTH offensive coordinator since coming to Seattle in 2010.

Here’s a look at some candidates who could be on Carroll’s radar:

Shane Steichen, Chargers offensive coordinator

Steichen, 35, spent the past year and a half as the Chargers’ play-caller, after taking over for Ken Whisenhunt midway through the 2019 season. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported that Steichen is being considered by the Seahawks. Steichen has been credited with the development of Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert, the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Pep Hamilton, Chargers QB coach

Like Steichen, Hamilton, 46, worked closely with Herbert this season and is best known for working with Andrew Luck at Stanford and then as the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-15.

Dave Canales, Seahawks passing-game coordinator

Canales, 39, has been on the Seahawks’ staff for Carroll’s entire tenure in Seattle, working his way up the ranks in a variety of roles. He was the QB coach for two seasons (2018-19) and just finished his first season as the passing-game coordinator. Canales reportedly interviewed with Vanderbilt for its vacant OC job this week.

John Morton, Raiders assistant

If Carroll really wants to run it — and run it back — he could look to one of his former assistants. Morton, 51, was Carroll’s final offensive coordinator at USC in 2008-09, having succeeded Steve Sarkisian when Sark left to become the University of Washington coach. Morton was the Jets’ OC in 2017 and has spent the past two seasons as a senior offensive assistant with the Raiders.

Doug Pederson, ex-Eagles coach

Pederson, a Ferndale native, grew up a Seahawks fan and could benefit from a career reset back home. Pederson was fired as the Eagles’ coach this week, just three years removed from winning a Super Bowl. He figures to have a market for other head-coaching jobs — he has been linked to the Falcons’ opening — and it’s fair to wonder if Carroll would want a strong-willed coordinator running the offense.

Anthony Lynn, ex-Chargers coach

If Carroll is looking for someone like-minded who loves to run the ball, Lynn is probably the ideal candidate. Lynn, who was a longtime running-backs coach before becoming a head coach, was fired after posting a 33-31 regular-season record over four seasons with the Chargers, including a 7-9 record this season.

Pat O’Hara, Titans QB coach

O’Hara, 52, has spent the past three seasons in Tennessee — working with a successful run-first offense for a defensive-minded coach. O’Hara played QB at USC (well before Carroll’s time) and has extensive experience as a player and coach in the Arena Football League.