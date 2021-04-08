The Associated Press reported Thursday that former Seahawk Phillip Adams killed five people in South Carolina and then himself, citing the York County Sheriff’s Office.

In a six-year NFL career he played for six teams, seeing action in 78 games — one with the Seahawks in 2011 in a late-season home contest against the 49ers.

That was one of two stints Adams, a classic NFL journeyman, had with the Seahawks.

He entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2010 out of South Carolina State, which set off a career of bouncing around from team to team on the East and West coasts trying to find a permanent fit in the NFL.

After making the 49ers’ roster as a rookie in 2010, Adams suffered what’s been refereed to as a “severely broken ankle” during his rookie season, having played in 15 games and making 3 tackles. Cut by the 49ers before camp in 2011, he ended up with the Patriots for six games that season.

His longest continuous run with one team came with the Raiders, for whom he played in 31 games in 2012 and 2013 with four starts. According to The Sacramento Bee, he suffered two concussions over a three-game stretch in 2012, “which, combined with a groin injury, eventually ended his season.” But he returned the next year to play in all 16 games in 2013, with two starts.

Before and after his two years with the Raiders, Adams was a Seahawk.

Seattle first signed Adams as a free agent on Dec. 20, 2011, after he had been released after playing in six games that season with the Patriots.

The 2012 Seahawks media guide noted that Adams was signed to fill a roster spot created when receiver Mike Williams was placed on injured reserve. He played for Seattle three days later in a 19-17 loss against the 49ers on Christmas Eve, seeing action on special teams — the only time he would play in a regular-season game for Seattle.

Adams, listed at 5-11, 195 pounds, remained with the Seahawks throughout the 2012 offseason and training camp competing for a spot as a nickel cornerback and special teamer, including getting some looks as a returner.

He led the Seahawks in kickoff returns during the 2012 preseason with four for 95 yards and was also third on the team in tackles in the preseason with 10.

Midway through camp in 2012, coach Pete Carroll gave Adams something of an unprompted endorsement when asked about the nickel cornerback competition, which would eventually be won by Marcus Trufant.

“We are also looking at Phillip Adams,” Carroll said. “He is a very active football player. We want to give him a chance to show where he can go.”

But he was released by the Seahawks in the final roster cutdown to 53 and was signed a day later by the Raiders, spending the next two years in Oakland.

Becoming a free agent at the end of the 2013 season, Adams was again signed by Seattle on March 27, 2014, the Seahawks at the time viewing him as both a potential backup at cornerback, specifically at nickel, and as a returner.

The Seahawks, then the defending Super Bowl champions, had lost Golden Tate in free agency after the 2013 season and were specifically looking for someone to fill the punt return void — he had 37 punt returns in his two years with the Raiders.

Adams had two punt returns for six yards during the 2014 preseason for Seattle, and was tied for seventh in tackles with eighth.

But after again spending all of training camp with the Seahawks Adams was again released by Seattle in the cutdown to 53. He was signed two days later by the Jets and played the 2014 season there before ending his NFL career in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons.