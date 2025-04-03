The NFL draft is just three weeks away.

That means those who make mock drafts have more information on team needs and players who may be moving up or sliding down draft boards.

Which players do analysts see as most likely to end up Seahawks?

Let’s take a look in our latest roundup of some recent mock drafts.

His pick: Receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona.

His comment: “The signings of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling should not prevent the Seahawks from adding a talented wideout to help smooth the transition for new quarterback Sam Darnold. They still need guard help, but that will have to come later.”

My comment: As the draft approaches, McMillan may have as much variance as any first-rounder. Some think he’s solidly in the top 10. But others think he could slip — there have been some questions about his speed and some whispers about his commitment to the game based in part on a recent comment about not liking to watch film. And is receiver really the Seahawks’ biggest need? If they are truly going best-player-available, then if McMillan is there at 18 he may be hard to ignore.

His pick: Receiver Matthew Golden, Texas.

His comment: “The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.”

My comment: The 5-11, 191-pound Golden could also be a best-player-available pick who might also help solve another nagging issue of late — kickoff returner. Golden had 28 kickoff returns in his college football career for 722 yards (25.8 average) and two touchdowns. With the NFL increasingly looking to make kickoff returns a bigger part of the game, having a good one will be more important than it has been in recent seasons. Golden led the Steve Sarkisian-coached Texas team with 987 receiving yards (58 receptions, 17.0 per) and nine touchdowns.

Their pick: McMillan.

Their comment: ‘’After trading (Geno) Smith and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold as their quarterback. They’re still in need of another target opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba however. McMillan is a big receiver with strong hands and ball skills. He’s fluid for his size and creates separation with his physical traits.”

My comment: Having already commented on McMillan above, I’ll also add that PFN projected selections for the Seahawks’ two second-round picks — guard Wyatt Milum of West Virginia at 50 and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen of Ole Miss at 52.

Wrote PFN of Milum: “A four-year collegiate starter, Wyatt Milum is a heavy-handed lineman with solid footwork in pass protection and precise strikes at the point of attack. Whether it’s at tackle or guard, he should be a solid starter in the league.”

And of Umanmielen: “With his impressive length and a frame that’s done a great job of putting on weight without sacrificing speed, Princely Umanmielen has a high ceiling at the NFL level. He maximizes it with high power and good spatial awareness when setting the edge, too.’’

Both address obvious needs and in a scenario such as this, you’d think the Seahawks could go get another interior O-lineman and a best-player-available with picks 82 and 92. A quarterback maybe?

His pick: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia.

His comment: “Seattle’s edge defenders ranked 23rd in PFF run-defense grade last season. While they acquired DeMarcus Lawrence on a sizable contract, the addition of Mykel Williams would further help that cause. Williams’ experience across multiple defensive line positions would also further allow Mike Macdonald to sustain creativity in his fronts.”

My comment: I’d add that Lawrence’s contract isn’t really that sizable — $13 million guaranteed but none after this season and realistically just a two-year deal. As such, I don’t think Lawrence’s deal will play a factor in draft decisions. Mike Macdonald would undoubtedly love more front-line talent.

His pick: Edge Mike Green, Marshall.

His comment: “Mike Green has cooled off a bit after NFL combine measurements [6-3, 251] validated some concerns about his size. Still, he has a violent play style and high motor that NFL teams will love. After stripping down their roster this offseason, the Seahawks have quite a few needs. But with a plethora of Day 2 picks, expect them to use their lone first-rounder on a premium position.”

My comment: That’s a point worth reiterating — the Seahawks have five of the top 92 picks which means they really try to go best-player-available as much as possible, especially up high. Green seems like one of the more hit-or-miss players in the draft. But with 10 picks, maybe this is the year to take those gambles.

Their pick: Tight end Tyler Warren, Penn State.

Their comment: “Tight ends play a big role in the offense that new coordinator Klint Kubiak is installing in Seattle, but the Seahawks don’t have a big-time talent at tight end. Insert Warren, who is one of the best players in the draft and could be a steal in Seattle’s offense given his athleticism and wide array of skills.’’

My comment: Ditto everything they said. What could come into play is the future of Noah Fant. He has just one year left on his contract but has no guaranteed money left while carrying a $13.41 million cap hit this year, which is now the second highest on the team. Some have wondered why the Seahawks haven’t done anything to bring that number down. But maybe they are waiting to see what they get in the draft. They would save $8.91 million if Fant is released.

His pick: Golden.

His comment: “Following their trade of DK Metcalf and release of Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks have made small strides to retool their receiving room beyond Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Cooper Kupp was the headline acquisition and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be an occasional deep threat for Sam Darnold. But the room is far from complete. Golden ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive player at the combine (4.29 seconds), and that speed pops on his tape. He also explodes in and out of his breaks, which helped him tally 987 receiving yards and nine TD catches in 2024.

For those wondering how Seattle could possibly bypass the interior offensive line: With (North Dakota State’s Grey) Zabel off the board one pick earlier, I’m just not sure the Seahawks would reach for Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson or Alabama’s Tyler Booker.’’

My comment: I think the Seahawks would argue they’ve made more than small strides retooling the WR room. I think they hope Kupp and MVS take on significant roles. They also may think Jake Bobo will be a better fit in Kubiak’s offense. Receiver may not be where they need to go at the top but could fill out in day two or three.

Yates had made picks for the Seahawks at 50 and 52. At 50, Yates gave the Seahawks cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. of East Carolina and at 52 he gave them center Jared Wilson of Georgia.

Wrote Yates of Revel: “Yes, Seattle is pretty set at cornerback to start the season, with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett atop the depth chart. Drafting Revel is more about depth and planning for the future, though, especially since he is coming off an ACL tear. His speed and man coverage skills will be an asset in time.”

Yates wrote of Wilson: “Wilson is probably the best pure center in the entire class. If Seattle skips the offensive line in Round 1 — as I had it doing here — Wilson has the elite footwork and movement skills to be a good Day 2 pick and early contributor.’’

I’d add that cornerback is definitely a possibility in this draft, though I’d argue Josh Jobe is more accurately the Seahawks’ third CB heading into the season, with Pritchett fourth. And adding a center makes sense on paper. The question will be if the they regard someone such as Wilson as better than returners Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell.