When in doubt, there’s DK.

DK Metcalf, the Seahawks’ sensational second-year wide receiver, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard throw from Russell Wilson with 15 seconds left, a diving catch coming across the middle of the end zone to send the Seahawks to another dramatic prime-time victory, 27-26 over the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night.

“It was a tight window and he made an unbelievable catch,” Wilson said.

It was the 34th fourth-quarter comeback in Wilson’s nine seasons in Seattle, and the Seahawks are 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

“What a great night, man. That was awesome,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re making memories, you know.”

Metcalf was in the middle of almost everything on the game-winning drive.

Six of Wilson’s 12 passing attempts on the 96-yard drive were intended for the 6-foot-4, 229-pound Metcalf, who caught three of those targets for 60 yards.

The biggest, of course, was the winning touchdown catch on a left-to-right crossing route in the end zone. But the Seahawks wouldn’t have been in that position without Metcalf’s reception on fourth-and-10 early in the drive, a 39-yard jump-ball grab on a floated pass from Wilson to the Minnesota 38-yard line.

“I just saw it hanging there and my only thought was to go get the ball,” Metcalf said. “That’s what Russ keeps harping on, there’s going to be a game-changer and when the ball is in there it’s always mine. So that was my whole thought process that whole drive.”

Metcalf had a chance to win the game on second-and-goal with 28 seconds left. He had the ball in his grasp near the front right pylon, but Minnesota’s Mike Hughes knocked it out as Metcalf fell out of bounds.

Wilson’s next pass, on third-and-goal, was also intended for Metcalf, a corner route that Wilson overthrew at the back corner pylon. The Seahawks then called timeout before the final fourth-and-goal play.

“All those reps we’ve practiced in the summer, it showed up tonight in that special moment,” said Wilson, again pointing to the time month he spent with Metcalf in Mexico and Southern California this offseason.

Metcalf came into the week leading the league in receiving yards. He finished with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night, and after the game was asked if he considers himself the best receiver in the NFL.

“Man, it’s just a blessing just to be in a category like that (and) for that question even pop up,” Metcalf said. “But you know, in my mind, I feel like I’m getting to that point. There’s still people in the league that still look up to. …

“I know my work ethic and how I am as a player. I believe I’m in that realm, but I still have a lot of work to do.”