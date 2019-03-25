PHOENIX — Russell Wilson’s “No Time To Sleep” mantra apparently doesn’t just apply to football season.

The Seahawks quarterback has been keeping a whirlwind schedule this offseason that has included a trip to Brazil two weeks ago, two days in spring training with the Yankees the weekend before last, and some working out at USC last weekend.

He then made a brief appearance in the Seattle area Sunday night, attending Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” talk at the Tacoma Dome with his wife, Ciara.

The two then hopped a plane and appeared at the NFL league meetings Monday morning, giving a talk in front of about 200 spouses and guests with a main theme of balancing personal lives and high-profile careers as part of the league’s The Playmakers program.

“We were able to talk about our visions for our own personal lives and business lives, how we balance all of that,’’ Wilson said to a few reporters as he hustled to a waiting ride. “How can we make the league a better place, make each organization better. Those kind of discussions were really cool to have, and we’re really looking forward to just seeing continual growth from the NFL and where it’s headed.’’

Said Ciara: “All the ladies were in the room today, which was really cool. We got to talk about a lot of things, from things we’re doing in our work world to family life, even the husband-wife aspect of it all — a lot of things we can all relate to in that room. It was really cool to give insight on how we do things, then also to hear about things they’re thinking about, thoughts that they had. It was a really good time. …

“It really is a balancing act. I call it organized chaos. One of the best ways to truly have balance in life when you have schedules that are always moving and you’re always on the go and there’s so many goals you’re trying to accomplish, you have to have a schedule. So for us, we’ll create a schedule for both of our world individually and also collectively has been a game-changer for us. It kind of gives us a map, a blueprint to the day or the week or even the month for that matter. Ultimately it’s about finding balance in it all and just always communicating, trying to map things out as best as we can.’’

Wilson is one of 13 current or former players making appearances at the league meetings — Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald was among those at a talk about the league’s social justice initiatives on Monday.

Wilson didn’t say it, but judging by his Twitter account, he may well have been headed next to the Bay Area to see his sister, Anna, play in an NCAA women’s basketball tournament game Monday night for Stanford against BYU.

What Wilson apparently hasn’t done yet is have any substantive talks with the Seahawks about his future — sources have indicated there have not been any real discussions (though Wilson may have sneaked in some time here to talk to coach Pete Carroll and/or general manager John Schneider on Monday).

That’s not unexpected — the Seahawks typically wait until late spring/summer to begin negotiations with players about extensions of contracts that have a year remaining. Wilson’s runs through the 2019 season.

That time, though, is drawing nearer, with the Seahawks through the significant part of the free agency signing period and now a month away from the NFL draft, which is April 25-27.

Sometime after the draft, the Seahawks and Wilson’s representatives — his agent is Mark Rodgers — could begin talking seriously about his future.

A franchise tag in 2020 that would pay Wilson at least $30 million for that one season could be an option that both sides would accept considering that is the final year of the league’s current collective bargaining agreement (teams can also use both a franchise and transition tag that year).

Or the Seahawks could blow Wilson away with the kind of long-term offer that would be impossible to turn down, such as the $40 million a year suggested last week by Bucky Brooks of NFL.com — Wilson isn’t likely to accept anything that doesn’t top the $33.5 million per year salary of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, which is the highest in the NFL, especially with the uncertainty of where salary cap numbers will go under the new CBA.

But Monday showed anew Wilson is hardly just buying time until then.