While the Seahawks remained in negotiations with Jadeveon Clowney as the free agent signing period officially began Wednesday, they made one move to improve their pass rush by bringing back an old friend — Bruce Irvin.

Irvin was reported to have agreed to terms to come back to Seattle by Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The first-round pick in Seattle’s memorable 2012 draft class (Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson were the next selections), Irvin played for the Seahawks from 2012-15 and was a starter on the two Super Bowl teams before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in 2016.

He later played for Atlanta and Carolina, spending last year with the Panthers on a one-year deal.

Irvin is now 32 years old but he remained productive for Carolina last season with 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, each of which would have led the Seahawks.

Seattle and Irvin obviously know each other well — current Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was also the DC with the Raiders when Irvin signed there in 2016.

Advertising

The Seahawks had hoped Irvin might return when he was released by the Raiders in 2018 but at the time he opted to sign with the Falcons so he could play near his home in Stockbridge, Ga.

But that obviously didn’t create any ill feelings with the Seahawks who now bring him back with the hope he can continue to play at a high level.

Irvin becomes the first significant addition to the defense with Seattle also having also re-signed tackle Jarran Reed on Monday night.

The Seahawks saw defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson depart to Buffalo on a two-year deal Tuesday night and have three other veteran defensive linemen who officially became free agents Wednesday at 1 p.m. PDT — Clowney, Ziggy Ansah and Al Woods.

Irvin generally has played the LEO or rush end spot in Seattle’s defense, so the Seahawks will plug him back in there to replace — and hopefully produce a lot more — than Ansah did a year ago.

Reed and Poona Ford are back as likely starting tackles with the Seahawks still hoping to re-sign Clowney to be the starter at the other end spot.

The Seahawks also tendered restricted free agent Branden Jackson and have recent draft picks L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green at the end spots.