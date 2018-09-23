Lockett had a 52-yard TD that broke open Sunday's win over Dallas, his third of the season and tying his combined total of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

After a win just about anything can be shrugged off with a little smile.

So it was when Tyler Lockett was asked about Doug Baldwin’s, well, fiery attitude caught by TV cameras on the sidelines during the first half of Sunday’s 24-13 victory over Dallas.

The FOX broadcast played up prominently Baldwin talking rather, well, passionately with Trent Kirchner, the team’s co-director of player personnel, during an early series when the Seahawks were still trying to get their offense rolling.

“Oh yeah,’’ Lockett said with a laugh when asked if Baldwin seemed animated on the sidelines.

The game was the second Baldwin has missed with a partially torn MCL suffered in the opener at Denver, and the first he had to watch from the sidelines, having not made the trip to Chicago last Monday.

Lockett said that Baldwin is having a tough time dealing with not being able to play — he had suited up for 89 straight games dating to Oct. 28, 2012, prior to sitting out last week, the fourth-longest active streak for any receiver in the NFL.

“It’s hard (for him) right now,’’ Lockett said. “But he’s trying to give everything that he can to be able to help us be successful’’

On Sunday, Lockett said Baldwin offered encouragement and advice — on some occasions more forcefully than at others — throughout the game.

“He talks to us every single play, every single drive,’’ Lockett said. “He’s always there for us.’’

It’s unclear when Baldwin will be back — coach Pete Carroll said last week he was progressing well but offered no timetable.

And that means for now, it’s Lockett who has to take over the reins as the team’s number one receiver until Baldwin returns.

It’s a task the Seahawks signaled Lockett is ready for when he signed a three-year extension worth up to $37.8 million with $20 million guaranteed the week before the regular season began.

And it’s one he so far is fulfilling having caught touchdown passes in all three games, including a 52-yarder from Russell Wilson Sunday that gave the Seahawks a 14-3 lead — Dallas never got closer.

Lockett now has 12 receptions for 196 yards, on pace for 64 receptions for a whopping 1,045 yards, not to mention a touchdown a game.

“He’s off to a great start,’’ said coach Pete Carroll. “He’s making plays, making things happen. … It gives us a great variety when Doug gets back that we can have those guys (together).’’

Lockett suffered a devastating broken leg late in the 2016 season and said in the spring he was still battling aftereffects of the injury in 2017, stating then that he played all year at “75, 80 percent.’’

He now feels 100 percent, and the return to full health has arrived at an opportune time with him being asked to step in for Baldwin, a role he may feel ready for physically but admits is hard to prepare for fully until the moment it comes.

“It’s hard because Doug is our best player, especially at receiver, being able to get open, and being able to have him on the field creates a lot more obstacles for the defense because they don’t understand what we are doing to do,’’ Lockett said. “It gets a lot more people open and stuff like that, that we could be able to use him however we pleased — we could use him as a decoy, use him to throw the ball to him.

“But the thing without having him is a lot of us have to be able to step up and be able to put a lot more things on us and be able to take the blame for things even though it might not have been our faults. So that’s something we started really being able to do, especially this week and just being able to do whatever we can to help Russ out.’’

Lockett’s touchdown came shortly after Dallas starting strong safety Jeff Heath left for a short time with an injury, replaced by Kavon Frazier.

Lockett said the Seahawks didn’t necessarily decide to specifically attack Frazier. But he did say the Seahawks were eying where Frazier was lined up at the snap. Frazier was just over to the middle of the field enough that Wilson and Lockett knew that all Lockett might have to do is beat cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to make a big play. That’s what happened as Lockett got behind Awuzie to break into the open with Frazier falling down as he tried to make a desperate grab at Lockett on the sidelines.

“We called the perfect play against the coverage that we knew they were going to do,’’ Lockett said.

A play that Baldwin surely applauded.

“Regardless if he’s playing or not, being able to have his existence and being able to have him right near us allows us to have that type of confidence, that type of drive and hunger because we still have it because we know he has it,’’ Lockett said. “He’s still our leader and he’s there emotionally.’’