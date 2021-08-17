Getting Jamal Adams signed clears up one big cloud hovering over the Seahawks.

But another remains. Left tackle Duane Brown, who is also entering the final year of his contract and due to make $10 million in 2021, would like a new deal.

Brown has also been “holding in,’’ and Carroll has already said he will not play in the preseason.

However, sources have said the team is not currently negotiating with Brown, instead taking the stance that they would like to get through the season and then work on an extension then. Brown turns 36 on Aug. 30.

Seattle’s top free pending free agents for 2021 other than Brown and Adams are safety Quandre Diggs and a few players who signed one-year deals this year such as tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

But Seattle’s biggest contract question after the 2021 season will revolve around receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf is entering the third season of his four-year rookie deal and teams cannot give extensions on rookie contracts until the third year is completed. But Metcalf, after two standout seasons to begin his career, will almost certainly be in line for a new deal after this season that could rival that of any receiver in the NFL.

The current highest-paid receiver in the league is Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins at $27.25 million per year.

The Seahawks earlier this year signed Tyler Lockett to a new contract that pays him $17.25 million per season, 10th in the NFL. Seattle also extended punter Michael Dickson in the spring, signing him to a four-year deal worth up to $14.75 million.