Any football is better than nothing, right? With that in mind, a review of the top five moments for the Seahawks in the history of Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl is the game NFL players want to be named to — for the status, at least, and maybe a little extra bonus money — but don’t really care so much about otherwise.

The game fans say they don’t want to watch but often still do — last year’s “contest’’ drew roughly 7.5 million TV viewers, more than anything else on cable that day and all but six college bowls played last year.

And if nothing else, for Seahawks fans Sunday’s Pro Bowl marks the last time they’ll have a chance to see any of their favorites play football of any kind for six months.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive end Michael Bennett, safety Earl Thomas and left tackle Duane Brown are all scheduled to participate in the game, which kicks off at noon Seattle time (linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Jimmy Graham were also named to the game but decided not to play due to injury).

And while anything they do will almost certainly be quickly forgotten — if it was ever remembered in the first place — maybe they can at least do something to make the list of greatest Seahawks Pro Bowl moments.

Oh, you didn’t know there was such a thing?

Well, there is now.

Even if no one asked for it, here’s our rating of the top five Seahawks Pro Bowl moments.

1. Russell Wilson and Michael Bennett make it a Seahawks sweep for MVP honors, 2016

It had happened before that teammates shared MVP honors in the Pro Bowl. But it may have rarely happened in as unique a fashion as Wilson and Bennett won offensive and defensive honors in leading Team (Michael) Irvin to a win over Team (Jerry) Rice in the couple of years when the league attempted to spice things up with teams selected by retired captains, which meant some Seahawks played on one team and some on the other. Wilson threw three touchdown passes to pace Team Irvin while Bennett, as we wrote at the time, “jumped offsides twice, lined up at quarterback, danced with cheerleaders and mascots and still found time to make what turned out to be the only sack of the game while also tipping a pass that turned into an interception.’’ The game also featured a 22-yard loss on a run by Richard Sherman in which he was tackled by Wagner. Good times, indeed.

2. Seattle hosts a Pro Bowl, 1977

For a brief period in the 1970s — back when players cared enough to actually tackle and the game was still basically a competitive affair — the NFL moved the game around. And on Jan. 17, 1977 it was played at the Kingdome following the Seahawks’ first season, constituting maybe the greatest assemblage of talent on one field in the city’s history. The 63,214 who paid to attend saw a sloppy game that featured seven interceptions, five thrown by NFC QB Jim Hart, with members of Pittsburgh’s famed Steel Curtain combining for five, including two by MVP Mel Blount to lead a 24-14 win for the AFC. In the kind of thing that would never happen today, Blount said after the game he wasn’t sure he would play after hurting his ankle during practice earlier in the week but was talked into it by some of his Pittsburgh teammates.

3. Warren Moon steals the show, 1998

Moon played only two seasons for the Seahawks but became the first Seattle player to win MVP honors in the Pro Bowl following the first of them (the 1998 game following the 1997 season) when he was named to the game as an injury replacement for John Elway (who had just helped Denver win the Super Bowl) and powered the AFC to a 29-24 win by leading the team to touchdowns on all three drives he played, including a 1-yard run with 1:49 left. Seahawks Michael Sinclair and Darryl Williams (you could win a bet knowing he ever represented Seattle in the game) also recovered fumbles to help the AFC.

4. Shaun Alexander leads big comeback, 2004

In maybe the best performance by a Seahawk to not win MVP honors, Alexander scored three touchdowns to lead a 55-52 win for the AFC in 2004, still the highest-scoring game in Pro Bowl history. Two came in the final 5:43 as the AFC overcame a 45-27 deficit in the fourth quarter.

5. Dave Krieg almost saves the day, 1989

Krieg might well have won MVP honors in the 1989 game were it not for a penalty no one figured would be called in a Pro Bowl. Krieg came on late to replace Moon (then with the Oilers) and with the AFC trailing 27-21 and just 1:46 left, led a drive that started at the AFC’s 9 to got to the NFC’s 2 with five seconds left. Krieg appeared to then throw a potential winning 2-yard touchdown pass to fellow Seahawk Brian Blades. The play, though, was nullified due to a penalty on Indianapolis tackle Chris Hinton, who the play before had lined up as an eligible receiver and needed to come out for a play before returning to playing on the line. Hinton said later he knew the rule but didn’t figure it would be called in a Pro Bowl. It was, and on the next play Krieg — who completed 15-23 passes for 148 yards — threw an incomplete pass ending the game.