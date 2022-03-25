We’re now to the point of NFL free agency where things traditionally begin to slow.

This, of course, has been a few weeks unlike few in the NFL, with history-making contracts handed out and/or an earth-shattering trade seeming to happen every few hours.

So who knows for sure what’s in store.

But as NFL free agency enters its third week Monday, only seven of NFL.com’s top 21 free agents remains unsigned, and cap space around the league has begun to dry up.

Which makes it a good time to reset where things stand with the Seahawks and address some of the pressing issues still hovering.

Free agents re-signed/lost

The Seahawks have re-signed six of their own unrestricted free agents — safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, running back Rashaad Penny, defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Sidney Jones IV and offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

Three have signed elsewhere — cornerback D.J. Reed (Jets), tight end Gerald Everett (Chargers) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (Titans).

That leaves seven unsigned — left tackle Duane Brown, running back Alex Collins, defensive end Rasheem Green, right tackle Brandon Shell, center Ethan Pocic, quarterback Geno Smith and defensive linemen Robert Nkemdiche.

Outside free agents signed

The Seahawks have signed six free agents from other teams — rush end Uchenna Nwosu (Chargers), cornerback Artie Burns (Bears), defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (Raiders), cornerback Justin Coleman (Dolphins), center Austin Blythe (Chiefs) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Bears).

Cap space remaining

The Seahawks, who after the Russell Wilson trade had $51.4 million in cap space, second most in the NFL, are now down to $15.9 million, 17th most. That includes the contracts of every player signed except Coleman.

That number will go up on June 2 when the Seahawks gain $4.2 million from the release of Carlos Dunlap, who was designated as a post-June 1 cut.

But Seattle also has to save roughly $6.5 million to account for its eight 2022 draft picks.

The Seahawks will want to keep some to stay flexible throughout the year, and Seattle doesn’t seem inclined make moves to push cap space back into future years.

The Seahawks, for instance, have not negotiated any contracts this year that included void years — essentially dummy years added to the end of contracts to spread the cap hit further into the future — after doing seven during the first three weeks of free agency in 2021.

That seems to prove that Seattle’s use of void years last year was a one-time thing due to the reduced cap and not a change in overall philosophy.

The big question

Aside from quarterback — and for now, there appears to be nothing happening with Seattle on the Baker Mayfield front assuming there ever will be — offensive tackle remains the largest hole left to fill.

Both of Seattle’s starting tackles last year — Brown and Shell — remain unsigned. Seattle, though, may still be able to get both back.

Brown is fourth on NFL.com’s list of free agents remaining unsigned. Carolina remains the only team that has been linked to Brown.

Shell visited Denver this week and reportedly passed a physical. But the Broncos on Thursday signed Billy Turner, instead, meaning the Seahawks may still be able to get Shell.

The DK Metcalf market watch

A receiver market already pretty combustible turned red hot this week when Miami traded five draft picks to Kansas City for Tyreek Hill — including a first- and second-rounder — and then signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

The Seahawks hope to work out an extension with Metcalf this offseason, but that task has only gotten harder the last few weeks.

Seattle GM John Schneider said on ESPN 710 Seattle Thursday that “there’s a sense of shock” over some of the recent wide receiver deals. And while he added that the Seahawks love Metcalf, he declined to go into detail about where things stand with an extension.

Could that mean the Seahawks could really entertain trading Metcalf?

Rumors will persist until a deal is done. And in the wake of the Wilson trade, nothing can be ruled out.

For what it’s worth, Metcalf on Thursday seemed to indicate he sees himself in Seattle for the long haul, saying on the SHOWTIME Basketball podcast with Kevin Garnett that with Wilson and Bobby Wagner gone he has to take on a bigger leadership role, concluding “it’s my time in Seattle now.”

So what about quarterback?

Seattle is still expected to re-sign Smith, who would be the third QB on the roster after Drew Lock and Jacob Eason.

Mayfield’s situation remains uncertain as a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Friday stated the Browns could keep him if they can’t find a trade partner as a hedge against Deshaun Watson being suspended. Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, though, talked about Mayfield in the past tense during a media session Friday. What’s clear is that no team wants to trade for his $18.9 million guaranteed salary in 2021. But if the Browns decide to take some of that on, or it gets reduced through a new contract with a new team, then a team like Seattle might get more interested.

And why hasn’t Bobby Wagner signed yet?

When the Seahawks released Bobby Wagner on March 8, one stated reason was to give him roughly a week to hit the market before teams could begin signing players who would become unrestricted free agents.

But Friday marked 17 days since that news broke and Wagner remained unsigned.

As the day ended, though, there were indications that he may not be free much longer. ESPN reported that Wagner had visited with the Baltimore Ravens “have high interest” in Wagner.

Wagner also visited the Rams on Wednesday and there was a thought he might immediately sign there, a thought that Seahawks fans didn’t like too much given the Rams’ status as bitter rivals.

One thought on why Wagner has remained unsigned is that the market for inside linebackers has gotten depressed some with teams instead preferring to spend their big linebacker bucks on outside linebackers, or edge players — and something that likely factored in to Seattle’s valuation of Wagner, as well.

But Friday indicated Wagner may soon have a new home.