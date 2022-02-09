Another day, another dash of added intrigue to the Seahawks’ quest to fill out their defensive coaching staff.

Ed Donatell, who league sources confirmed had been expected to take a position with Seattle on the defensive staff, may instead become the defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings.

Both ESPN.com and the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Donatell was the front-runner to become the new defensive coordinator in Minnesota.

League sources confirmed that the 65-year-old Donatell is in the running to take over with the Vikings, though any move there may not be completed until the team officially names Kevin O’Connell as their head coach. That won’t happen until after the Super Bowl when O’Connell finishes his duties as offensive coordinator with the Rams.

Donatell had been the defensive coordinator with the Broncos but was left out of a job when Denver fired head coach Vic Fangio. Donatell has known Seattle coach Pete Carroll since 1983, and it was learned last week the Seahawks had offered him a job as a defensive assistant, though nothing had become official.

Interestingly, if Donatell becomes the DC with Minnesota, that could clear the way for Seattle to fill one of its defensive coaching spots with Sean Desai. Desai, 38, was the defensive coordinator last year with the Bears but left out of a job when Chicago fired coach Matt Nagy.

Desai has been in the running for several defensive coordinator jobs and interviewed with the Vikings over the weekend.

Seattle wants to hire Desai for a spot on its defensive coaching staff, but not as coordinator, a job that will go to Clint Hurtt.

In another twist, Seattle also wants to hire Karl Scott, who last season was the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, who last month fired head coach Mike Zimmer.

Several reports have stated that Scott is expected to be named as Seattle’s defensive passing game coordinator.

League sources said nothing is official but that the hiring of Scott would not preclude also hiring Desai.

The Seahawks have two openings after firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Andre Curtis. But there is also no limit to coaches in the NFL and the Seahawks had been hoping to add Scott, Desai and Donatell.

Instead, while Seattle may lose Donatell, the team hopes it can still get Scott and Desai to help remake a defense that finished 28th in the NFL in yards allowed in 2021.

For now, all that’s known for sure is that Hurtt will be the new defensive coordinator.