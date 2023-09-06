NFL football is finally here!

(Yes, there was the preseason, but we aren’t counting that.)

The 2023 season kicks off on Thursday with a game between the Lions and Chiefs. The Seahawks open their season at home Sunday afternoon against the Rams. Here’s what you need to know about Los Angeles.

But it’s never too early for some power rankings even if the season hasn’t started yet. Without further ado, here they are.

Bleacher Report: No. 12

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the NFL’s most surprising teams last season, largely because quarterback Geno Smith was one of the league’s most surprising players.

… Of course, in the NFL, what you have done isn’t nearly as important as what you will do. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he believes the 32-year-old is equal parts determined and ready to build on what he accomplished in 2022.

ESPN: No. 12

On the hot seat: S Jamal Adams

Adams will be in danger of being cut if 2023 is anything like either of his past two seasons. He was excellent in 2020 after Seattle acquired him in a blockbuster trade, recording a defensive back-record 9.5 sacks in 12 games en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. But he didn’t have a sack in 2021 and then went down in last year’s opener with a torn quad tendon, the latest in his long list of injuries. Whenever Adams returns (he’s still on the PUP list), Seattle will use him extensively at linebacker in the hope that he’ll recapture his 2020 form. If not, the dead money associated with moving on will drop from just under $24 million to a more palatable $14.2 million.

CBS Sports: No. 17

The question for Seattle is whether Geno Smith can repeat his 2022 season. They have a lot of young players who are ready to ascend.

NBC Sports: No. 9

The Athletic: No. 11

The Seahawks made it to the postseason a year ago despite going 4-6 in one-score games. So, if we assume Geno Smith performs much like he did in 2022, Seattle really has a chance to improve off what it accomplished last season. The leaky run defense was an area of concentration this offseason, and GM John Schneider added playmakers in rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet. With the Cardinals and Rams possibly in rebuild mode, the Seahawks’ focus now must be on finding a way to beat the 49ers, who had their number in all three meetings last season. But they have time to figure that out, as they won’t face San Francisco until Weeks 12 and 14.