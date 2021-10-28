RENTON — Unlike a few of recent seasons past, all is relatively quiet on the Seahawks front as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

As stated on the NFL’s website, trading for 2021 ends at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) next Tuesday.

In 2017, the Seahawks pulled off a deadline deal for left tackle Duane Brown. In 2019, Seattle traded for safety Quandre Diggs a week before the deadline.

And last year, the Seahawks acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap six days before the deadline.

If Seattle has something similar up its sleeve this year, there has been no chatter about it so far.

And the reality is that with Seattle having traded away a lot of draft capital in recent seasons — the Seahawks will not have their first-round pick next year due to the Jamal Adams deal — and with it unclear where this season is headed, Seattle may be more of a seller than a buyer, if it’s anything at all.

That may be especially true since the conventional wisdom is that the 2022 draft may be particularly strong and deep, due in part to college players who stayed in school one more year when all players were allowed an additional year of eligibility. Teams may be a bit stingier giving up picks for the 2022 draft than they have been in recent years.

Still, according to a report over the weekend, one player the Seahawks may be dangling in trade talks and likely hoping to get a future draft pick is 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier.

Wrote NFL.com over the weekend: “The Seahawks have had discussions centered around Collier at various points this season and prior to it, and Collier is just 26. A fresh start may make sense for all sides, especially with plenty of teams needing edge help.”

Seattle, of course, is among the teams that need edge help with just 13 sacks in seven games this season.

But the Seahawks haven’t seemed to think that Collier will help them much in that department as he has been active for only two games this season, against Tennessee and the Rams.

Coach Pete Carroll explained this week that one reason Collier hasn’t been active much is the way the team is playing up front, going with a four-man line last week to start the game that included three tackles — Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Al Woods.

In that alignment, Woods is essentially playing the strong defensive end spot where Collier also typically lines up. Carroll explained it as being similar to how the Seahawks used Red Bryant in the 2012-13 era.

“We are playing bigger,” Carroll said. “We are playing as big as we can get outside.”

Still, Seattle has had Robert Nkemdiche active as a big end the last two weeks ahead of Collier, officially backing up starter Kerry Hyder. Collier is now listed third at that spot after being a starter there for all 16 games last season.

And unlike his rookie season when injuries limited Collier’s playing time to just 152 snaps, health has not been an issue.

Collier has played just 39 snaps this season with three tackles and one quarterback hit, not what either Collier or the team would have envisioned for his third NFL season after he was taken 29th overall in 2019.

“He’s frustrated like he should be and like you would expect — he wants to play,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He practices really hard every day and has a great attitude about it, but everybody is here to play, not watch. It’s hard on him.”

What Seattle could get for Collier would almost certainly pale in comparison to the pick used to get him.

Recall that the Seahawks gave up only a fifth-round pick to get Diggs and a seventh-rounder for a player who was a proven starter and had two years remaining on his contract. And Seattle gave up only a seventh-round pick and never-used offensive lineman B.J. Finney for Dunlap.

And since Collier is on his rookie contract, next year’s cap hit is the largest of the four years, at $3.4 million, including a guaranteed salary of $986,324, which would be reason for the Seahawks to explore options with Collier but also something a team trading for him would have to consider.

For now, the biggest question may be whether Collier will again be inactive Sunday against Jacksonville, and when he may see the field again.

Collins, Metcalf sit out practice

Six players sat out practice for the Seahawks Thursday including receiver DK Metcalf (foot) and RB Alex Collins (groin).

Collins has been dealing with a groin injury since the Steelers game and also sat out two days of practice last week before starting against the Saints.

Metcalf has been nursing a foot injury since the week of the game against the 49ers on Oct. 3 and has practiced sporadically since.

Left tackle Duane Brown also sat out with an illness.

The other three to sit out were defensive back Marquise Blair, who is out for the year with a knee injury and will likely be placed on the injured reserve this week, and defensive tackles Woods and Ford as resting vets.

Listed as limited were tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), MLB Bobby Wagner (resting vet) and guard Damien Lewis (shoulder).

For Shell, that’s an upgrade from Wednesday when he sat out with an injury suffered on the second-to-last play Monday night.

Carroll said the expectation is Lewis will play after he sat out against the Saints.

The rest of the players on the 53 were full participants, which includes defensive end Darrell Taylor, who is expected to return against the Jaguars after sitting out against the Saints with a neck injury suffered against the Steelers.