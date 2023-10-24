The thing about wins is that no matter how ugly they are, they all count the same.

The Seahawks should be thankful for that because Sunday was an ugly, ugly, ugly win over the Cardinals. And it counted the same as all the other wins.

They’ve got some questions to answer on offense, but the defense is coming together nicely.

Here’s where national media have the Seahawks in the latest NFL power rankings.

Bleacher Report: No. 11

These Seahawks might not be on the same level as the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers, but with the 4-2 Cleveland Browns and 5-2 Baltimore Ravens next up on the schedule, Seattle will have its chance to stake a claim as a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Advertising

The Athletic: No. 12

One question: Is Devon Witherspoon going to hurt somebody?

The Seahawks rookie cornerback already is one of the most exciting players in the league. He doesn’t have a gaudy stat line — he had an interception and a sack wiped out by penalty Sunday — but he’s been one of the impactful defenders in the league already. And he’s one of the feistiest. He knocked Arizona’s Rondale Moore for a loop Sunday.

ESPN: No. 11

Young riser: CB Devon Witherspoon

The 22-year-old is an early-season candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. After missing much of the summer and the opener with a hamstring injury, the fifth overall pick has rapidly emerged as a playmaker while filling a dual role of left cornerback and nickelback. He has a 97-yard pick-six, two sacks and eight passes defensed over his first five games. In the Seahawks’ win over Arizona on Sunday, he had an interception and a sack both nullified by penalties that didn’t affect the play’s outcome, along with another big hit that epitomized his physicality.

The Ringer: No. 10

CBS Sports: No. 10

This team is quietly 4-2 and would be a playoff team if they started now. They have won four of five, and it could easily be five straight were it not for blown chances at Cincinnati two weeks ago.

NBC Sports: No. 9

We’re less than a month away from their 49ers-Cowboys-49ers-Eagles gauntlet.

Geno Smith isn’t slumping, per se, but he’s been a bit off the past two weeks. Smith didn’t throw a single red-zone interception all last season, and he hadn’t done so this season heading into Week 6, but he now has tossed two crippling red-zone picks in two weeks. Late in the third quarter and up 7 points on Sunday, Smith needed to be a little smarter with where he was throwing it. Soon after that pick, Smith coughed up a center exchange. He also got away with a dropped INT right before the half. It wasn’t all bad, nor was it the week before, but Smith has lost some sharpness. The good news is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo got cooking, adding more layers to this offense. I really want to dislike Bobo, given that he went to my rival high school, but he’s been a terrific surprise.