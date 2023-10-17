There’s not much left to say about the Seahawks’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Disappointing? Oh, yeah.

But at least the defense played well.

Here’s where national media have them in the latest power rankings.

Bleacher Report: No. 11

The Seattle Seahawks entered Week 6 as a team riding a three-game winning streak and sitting in the top 10 in our Power Rankings.

They left it a team with more than a few questions.

One is quarterback Geno Smith, who hasn’t played at the same level of his Comeback Player of the Year season in 2022. Smith threw a pair of costly interceptions against the Bengals, and while addressing the media after the game, Smith took the blame for this week’s defeat.

The Athletic: No. 11

Who’d you beat?: Lions, Panthers, Giants

That win against Detroit in Week 2 is starting to get pretty far back in the rearview mirror. The wins since then aren’t that impressive. Neither was Seattle’s 10 points on five red zone trips against the Bengals. Running back Kenneth Walker (15th in the league with 345 rushing yards) is having a nice season, but Geno Smith is 32nd in the NFL in passer rating (81.5) in the last month.

Advertising

ESPN: No. 13

Lesson learned: You can get by with backup O-linemen for only so long.

The story of the Seahawks’ first four games might have been how well their offensive line performed despite several injuries, including the losses of both tackles in the opener. They ranked ninth in pass block win rate (60.4%) during their 3-1 start as left tackle Stone Forsythe and right tackle Jake Curhan capably filled in for Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, respectively. In Week 6 against the Bengals, Cross returned, but Lucas remained out, and Curhan struggled mightily in his absence while playing on a turned ankle. Rookie Anthony Bradford, who had played well in fill-in duty, also had some forgettable reps at right guard. Bradford and Curhan were both beat on the game’s decisive play.

The Ringer: No. 13

CBS Sports: No. 13

They blew too many scoring chances against the Bengals. You can’t win that way in this league. The defense did play well.

NBC Sports: No. 10

Don’t be surprised if Drew Lock eventually gets a chance to take this offense farther than Geno Smith currently is.

Geno Smith fell on the sword after throwing a pair of picks in a narrow, frustrating loss at Cincinnati, but the tape revealed only one interception was truly, unquestionably his fault: the red-zone grab by Mike Hilton in the third quarter. The other can be blamed on DK Metcalf stopping his route. Bottom line: The Seahawks lost the game by scoring 10 points in five red-zone trips, and blame for that can be shared offense-wide. If there was a silver lining, it was that the defense put on a show from the second quarter on, stopping Joe Burrow and the Bengals cold after they mounted consecutive touchdown drives with their first two possessions. I’m not at all giving up on this Seattle team, but this L will stick in their craw for a minute.