Having soundly bounced back from their disappointing season opener, the Seahawks are on a roll entering their lone Monday Night Football appearance of the season.

And the usual collection of power rankings entering Week 4 have properly reflected their climb, with Seattle entering or maintaining a spot in most media publications’ top 10s.

Here’s a sampling of where they stand this week.

ESPN: No. 10

Biggest issue: Third down. Seattle scored 37 points and racked up 425 yards of offense Sunday despite going just 3-of-13 on third down (including a kneel-down in the closing seconds). The Seahawks haven’t finished better than 16th in third-down conversion rate since 2015, a long-standing issue that has continued so far this season. They rank 28th through three games at 30.3%, though they have converted twice on fourth down. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the chain-moving slot receiver Seattle drafted No. 20 overall, should make more of a difference on third down as he gains experience and as Seattle’s offensive line gets healthier.

Love that Kenneth Walker III headlined the offensive attack in the win over Carolina. Glad to see Jason Myers snap out of his mini-funk. And it’s always nice when the 12s throatily help the home team by inducing a slew of false starts. But are these injuries going to stop for Seattle? Riq Woolen, Jamal Adams and Coby Bryant were already inactive on Sunday. Then Dre’Mont Jones, Darrell Taylor and Week 2 hero Tre Brown were injured in the game, thinning the defense even more. If Woolen and Adams can return this week, I’ll feel better about the secondary depth, but the Week 5 bye actually seems to land at a pretty good time.

The Athletic: No. 9

QB confidence rating: 6. Geno Smith is fourth in the league in passing yards (624) and 10th in passer rating (102.9) in the last two weeks. On top of that, the Seahawks have scored 74 points in those games, which trails only Miami and Buffalo in that span.

CBS Sports: No. 9

They’ve won two straight to put that opening-day loss in the rear-view mirror. The offense has come alive.

The Ringer: No. 9

USA TODAY: No. 13

Their next game is at MetLife Stadium, where they’ve never lost to the Giants (Week 4’s opponent), the Jets or in the Super Bowl.

Pro Football Talk: No. 7

Do they deserve to be this high? Well, if not them then who?

Bleacher Report: No. 7

The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that after falling in surprising fashion to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the team has peeled off back-to-back wins after outlasting the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The bad news is that while talking to reporters after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he wasn’t especially pleased with how his team has been playing. … Seattle certainly isn’t hurting for offensive firepower—on the ground or through the air. … But quarterback Geno Smith hasn’t been as sharp as a year ago, and the Seahawks defense has struggled most of the season. Unless that gets fixed, the San Francisco 49ers are going to run away with the NFC West.

Yahoo Sports: No. 10

Kenneth Walker III had 156 total yards, two touchdowns and looked great on Sunday against Carolina. Rookie Zach Charbonnet played his best game yet with 46 rushing yards on nine attempts. On top of that, Geno Smith passed for 296 yards. It still seems like we haven’t seen the best of the Seahawks’ offense, and it’s going to be impressive when we do.