We did say it was a little too early to panic about these Seahawks.

Whether Sunday’s OT win over the Lions is a true sign of things to come is another question entirely. The defense still has massive problems. But when it mattered, the Seahawks came through with a ‘W.’

Due to that, they jumped up in the power rankings.

Here’s where they stand in the national power rankings heading into Week 3.

Bleacher Report: No. 9

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks looked nothing like the team that made the postseason in 2022.

Sunday in Detroit, the Seahawks got things in gear.

… It was a quality win over a Lions team that upset the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 1. And it gives the Seahawks some momentum heading into a five-game stretch that includes just one game against a team that made the playoffs last year. And that team (the Cincinnati Bengals) is 0-2 and struggling offensively.

ESPN: No. 14

Player: ILB Jordyn Brooks

Current contract situation: Under contract through the 2023 season

Advertising

The Seahawks declined to pick up Brooks’ fifth-year option in May, making this a contract year for the 2020 first-round pick. Exercising the option would have meant a fully guaranteed $12.7 million salary for 2024 and established that as the per-year baseline in negotiations on a long-term deal. The Seahawks didn’t want to do that with Brooks coming off a torn ACL in his right knee. He has made a quick recovery from that injury and is back to tackling, ranking seventh in the NFL through two weeks with 23. A big payday awaits — likely from Seattle — if he keeps that up.

The Athletic: No. 16

Welcome back, Tyler Lockett. One week after Lockett had two catches for 10 yards in a loss, the veteran wide receiver had eight catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns (including the game-winner) in a victory. In other news, Seattle had 393 yards of offense a week after opening the season with 180, and that was with both starting tackles out.

CBS Sports: No. 15

They impressed in winning at Detroit against the Lions in overtime. Geno Smith responded with a good day after a tough opener, which is a good sign.

NBC Sports: No. 10

They made an impressive recovery from a horrible Week 1 outing.

The Ringer: No. 10

The Seahawks remain in the thick of the NFL’s second-tier; a team we may not yet consider Super Bowl contenders, but a team we would heavily consider as a playoff disruptor. Against the Lions, they were able to stave off a Week 1 loss to the Rams that may have surprised them internally. Like Detroit, carryover confidence was checked, and prior success was tossed out the window.

Not only did the Seahawks avoid an 0-2 start, but they also turned in a pretty impressive game on the road against a Lions team coming off its biggest win in forever. This was a giant victory for Seattle. I was prepared to write that critical penalties were the Seahawks’ undoing had they lost, but Geno Smith — outside of that wild sack he took — and the defense both came up big when they had to. They deserve kudos for defeating that offense without Riq Woolen. Devon Witherspoon had a few big plays (and a few tough moments) in his NFL debut. Tre Brown came out of nowhere to log a career day. Week 1 isn’t forgotten, but it’s forgiven.