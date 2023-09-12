The Seahawks opened the season with a whimper, not a bang.

But they still have a long season ahead of them and a tough test this Sunday in Detroit. If they want to be contenders, they’ll need to shake off the loss to the Rams quickly.

Here’s where they stand in this week’s power rankings.

The Athletic: No. 25

The NFL hates feel-good stories. One year after winning comeback player of the year honors and signing a three-year deal that could pay him $75 million, Geno Smith threw for 112 yards against a Rams defense that bears some resemblance to an XFL team (with the very notable exception of Aaron Donald, of course).

Bleacher Report: No. 16

Seattle’s home opener was supposed to be a celebration.

The Seahawks and their fans were going to celebrate the return of linebacker Bobby Wagner. They were going to thump an overmatched Los Angeles Rams team that lost several veteran stars in the offseason. Good times would be had by all.

Instead, the only good times were had by the Rams.

CBS Sports: No. 21

Losing at home to the Rams is not the way to open a season. Geno Smith did not play well, which is a concern.

ESPN: No. 18

Best debut performance: LB Bobby Wagner

Week 1 stats: 19 tackles, tackle for loss

In his first game back with the Seahawks after a season away, Wagner led all players with 19 tackles, tied for his second-most in any game in his career. His performance was one of the few silver linings for Seattle in a dispiriting loss to the Rams. “I thought he played a really good ballgame today,” coach Pete Carroll said of Wagner, who returned on a one-year, $5.5 million deal in March. “I couldn’t tell all of it, but I thought he played really well today, and it meant a lot to him.”

FOX Sports: No. 16

The Seahawks might not have turned in the worst performance of the weekend, but getting torched for 238 yards by Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell isn’t exactly covering yourself in glory, either. Truly baffling performance in Seattle. And even worse than the defensive lapses was the way this star-studded offense completely no-showed after halftime.

NBC Sports: No. 18

The Drew Lock watch has already begun.

The Ringer: No. 15

Did you hear Geno Smith saying “Oh my God!” when Aaron Donald came around the corner on a stunt and nearly turned him into field turf pellets? That was a bit of the story on Sunday. Seattle allowed itself to get outshoved, outpushed and outschemed defensively—with a very young Rams defense even inheriting terrible field position after a blocked Rams attempt, and chasing Smith out of an ability to throw for a first down. Coaches love the idea of Week 1 as a tempo-setter, but I think Pete Carroll can be realistic about how uncharacteristic this looked.