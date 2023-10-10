We hope you are rested and recovered from the first handful of weeks of the NFL season.

While the Seahawks’ early bye week came at a good time in terms of injuries, it means they have a long season ahead without another week off.

But the NFL wasn’t off, so without further ado, here are the power rankings this week.

Bleacher Report: No. 6

There’s nothing an NFL team likes more than heading into the bye week coming off a big win. And that’s exactly where the Seattle Seahawks find themselves after dismantling the Giants in New York in Week 4.

It hasn’t always been especially pretty—the Seahawks were blasted by the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. But since then, Seattle has peeled off three straight wins to keep a measure of pressure on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner said that he likes where the Seahawks are four games in—but there's plenty of room to get better.

The Athletic: No. 8

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was a surprise at No. 5 in the draft. Guess we should have given Pete Carroll the benefit of the doubt about drafting defensive backs. Witherspoon was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4, has one interception, two sacks and a nasty attitude the Seahawks love. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 20th, is off to a slow start due in part — but only in part — to a wrist injury. He has 12 catches for 62 yards.

CBS Sports: No. 8

They come off their bye with a tough road game against the Bengals, who looked good at Arizona last week. The Seattle defense will be tested.

NBC Sports: No. 6

The bye came at a good time, but now they’ve got 13 straight weeks with more than a few big games.

The Ringer: No. 10

ESPN: No. 8

Fantasy surprise: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As a rookie receiver playing behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in a run-heavy offense, Smith-Njigba wasn’t expected to be a fantasy stud right away. But anyone who watched the 20th overall pick shine in practice over the offseason would have anticipated more than 12 catches for 62 yards over his first four games. He’s been targeted 20 times — only three fewer than Metcalf — so it hasn’t been as simple as the ball just not going his way. Part of the issue has been the trickle-down effect of the Seahawks’ O-line injuries. It has forced them to rely on formations with multiple tight ends in order to help out their backup tackles in pass protection, which has taken Smith-Njigba off the field.

The Seahawks floated into their Week 5 bye week with a rousing defensive performance against the Giants. If there was only one negative to racking up 11 sacks, it was that it overshadowed the improvements Seattle has made in run defense through four games. The Seahawks are allowing 1.7 yards per carry less than they did last season, when they were pushed around by opponents up front. If there’s a concern in the 3-1 start, it’s that they’re not good enough on third downs — on either side of the ball. But assuming Geno Smith is fine and the downfield passing game gets cooking again, the Seahawks should be in decent shape. And they don’t face the vaunted 49ers until Weeks 12 and 14, so there’s time to get things in order.