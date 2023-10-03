The Seahawks are going into their bye week in just about the best possible position they could be after a disappointing Week 1 loss.

They’re 3-1 and just smothered the Giants on “Monday Night Football.” They’re also hoping to get some key players back — notably tackles Charles Cross and potentially Abraham Lucas after the bye. It sounds like Jamal Adams will be back after the bye.

Everything’s coming up Seahawks.

Here’s where Seattle sits in the latest power rankings.

Bleacher Report: No. 9

When the top contenders in the NFC are mentioned, it’s almost always three teams—the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Putting the Seattle Seahawks in that company may be stretching things a little. OK, more than a little. But after blowing out the Giants in New York, the Seahawks are 3-1 and right behind the 49ers in the NFC West.

Was Monday’s win the prettiest ever? No, especially on offense. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith only threw for 110 yards, although he played the second half with a sore knee. The Seahawks tallied just 281 yards of offense and 13 first downs. Seattle converted just three of 12 third downs.

The Athletic: No. 9

The only scare of the night for the Seahawks came when quarterback Geno Smith suffered a knee injury while being tackled after catching his own batted pass. Smith missed a series, in which backup Drew Lock led a Seattle touchdown drive, but returned to get a taunting flag because he was still mad at the Giants’ Isaiah Simmons for the tackle. The Seahawks defense racked up a franchise-record 11 sacks, one short of the most ever recorded in an NFL game.

ESPN: No. 10

Defensive efficiency: 38.6 (27th)

Biggest issue on defense: Third down

Stopping the run has been the only thing Seattle’s defense has done consistently well. Everything else has been either up-and-down or downright poor, with the Seahawks’ third-down defense standing out as the most glaring of several issues so far. Heading into Monday night’s game, the Seahawks ranked second-to-last in third-down percentage, allowing opponents to convert more than 57% of the time. However, the defense did better Monday night, allowing the Giants to convert on only 6 of 16 third-down tries. — Brady Henderson

CBS Sports: No. 8

They’ve won three straight games to put the opening-day loss way behind them. They beat up the Giants on Monday night.

NBC Sports: No. 7

The Legion of Boom is back.

The Ringer: No. 10

This probably wasn’t how Geno Smith and Jamal Adams envisioned their New York homecomings. Adams, the former Jet, was making his presence felt early but left with a concussion after nine snaps. Smith, the former Jet and Giant, left with a knee injury in the second quarter but returned after halftime to help finish off the win, albeit in an uneven second half. Drew Lock made a few plays in relief, leading the offense on a TD drive. It’s not often a team can win on the road using four different battery combinations (two QBs and two centers), but that’s what happened. It’s easier when your defense can rack up 11 sacks, a 97-yard pick-six, another INT and a fumble recovery taken inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a gutsy win.