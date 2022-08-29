RENTON — The Seahawks’ plan to contend this season and begin building a foundation of new, young talent to carry the team through the post-Russell Wilson/Bobby Wagner era rests strongly on the nine-man 2022 draft class.

So, with training camp over and the regular season now two weeks away with the opener against Denver on Sept. 12, it’s a good time to take an updated look at each of the nine draft picks, how they performed in the team’s three preseason games and how their roles project going forward.

Left tackle Charles Cross: Seattle’s first-round pick, taken No. 9 overall, looked the part in the preseason, starting all three games at left tackle and playing 122 snaps. Cross committed five penalties in game two against the Bears but didn’t have any in the other two games. Most important to Seattle, he performed well at what will be the most important task the team will ask of him — pass blocking. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two pressures, one quarterback hit and no sacks in 80 pass block snaps. Still a long way to go. But early signs are promising that Seattle has indeed found its left tackle for the next decade.

Running back Ken Walker III: Seattle unfortunately got just one look at Walker, the 40th overall pick in the preseason, with 13 snaps in the opener against the Steelers, before he was sidelined with a hernia issue that required surgery. Walker had 19 yards in five carries and one reception for 11 more before being sidelined. Coach Pete Carroll says there’s a chance Walker could be back for the opener. But the strong play of DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer in the preseason means Seattle can feel more comfortable easing Walker back into things. Once healthy, Walker projects as the backup and complementary back behind Rashaad Penny.

Linebacker Boye Mafe: A shoulder injury held Mafe, the 41st overall pick, out of the preseason finale. But he showed promise in 71 snaps in the first two games with two sacks and five tackles. He was also credited by Pro Football Focus with missing three other tackles. He’s listed second on the depth chart at one OLB spot behind Uchenna Nwosu, and the team will likely try to get him on the field in pass-rush situations as much as possible early on — he had 46 pass rush snaps to 23 in run defense in the preseason, with another two in coverage.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas: Lucas, the 72nd overall pick out of WSU, appears to have won the starting right tackle job after a strong preseason in which he allowed three pressures but no sacks in 88 pass rush snaps, according to PFF.

Cornerback Coby Bryant: The 109th overall pick, Bryant was moved to the nickel spot early in camp and played there increasingly as the preseason progressed. Of his 138 snaps, 80 came in the slot. But that was more pronounced in the finale against Dallas when 49 of his 55 snaps came in the slot, indicating that for now he will be the backup there to veteran Justin Coleman — unless the team makes a move with Coleman. Bryant allowed eight receptions on 14 targets and one TD for a passer rating against of 101.2. He was second on the team with three pass breakups.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen: The 153rd overall pick was maybe the breakout rookie of camp, emerging as a starter at right cornerback for all three games with 120 snaps overall. Depending on the health/status of Artie Burns and Sidney Jones IV — listed as the two starting outside CBs throughout but who played only one combined game in the preseason (Burns against Dallas) — Woolen could start in the opener against Denver. Woolen allowed three receptions on nine targets in the preseason — but none on five targets in the last two games — for 38 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 84.5.

Linebacker Tyreke Smith: The 158th overall pick out of Ohio State did not play in the preseason due to a hip injury and his status for the regular season remains unclear. “I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said last week. “He’s going to have to have a really good week next week to make that happen.” Smith was listed fourth on the depth chart for the Dallas game at OLB.

Receiver Bo Melton: The 229th overall pick finished with seven receptions — tied for the most on the team — on 13 targets for 89 yards. But he was also credited with three of Seattle’s 11 drops by receivers in the preseason, via PFF, finishing with a passer rating when targeted of 75.5. He saw 29 of his 98 snaps playing in the slot. It was thought Melton might factor into the return game but he didn’t have a kickoff or punt return in the preseason. Based on the playing rotations at end of preseason Melton could be consigned to a practice squad role for 2022.

Receiver Dareke Young: The 233rd overall pick seemed like a good bet to make the roster at the end of camp based on here he was in the rotations. He finished with seven receptions (tied with Melton and Dallas for the most on the team) for 73 yards and one touchdown on 11 targets but had two drops with a passer rating of 113.1. Of Young’s 102 snaps, 17 came in the slot, via PFF.