Good news and bad news for the Seahawks.

The good news is they looked really good against the Jaguars.

The bad news is they don’t get to play them again this year.

But a win is a win, and the Seahawks desperately needed one. The Jaguars came into town at the perfect time. It remains to be seen if Seattle’s recent play (especially on defense) carries over to the second half of the season.

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks heading into Week 9.

ESPN: No. 21

Biggest Achilles’ heel: Not having QB Russell Wilson

On Sunday, Geno Smith played his best game since Wilson went down in Week 5 with his finger injury. But when Smith replaced Wilson in that game and in his next two starts, Seattle’s offense only functioned in spurts and didn’t have the finishing touch it has under Wilson. Smith and the Seahawks were dominant against the one-win Jaguars, but with tougher games ahead — at Green Bay following this week’s bye, then at home vs. Arizona — the Seahawks will have to be better finishers than they’ve been so far. And with no guarantee that Wilson will be back for the Packers game, they might need Smith at quarterback.

Sports Illustrated: No. 21

Russell Wilson is either auditioning for a new reality show and social media experience in which he shares pictures of medical equipment, or he is nearing a return to the field. I am guessing it’s the latter. The team he returns to is not cooked (see: NFC standings above), but it sure would have helped if one of those three-point games had gone the other way. The Seahawks’ beleaguered defense actually hasn’t allowed more than 26 points since Week 3. But now they face the Packers and the Cardinals.

Bleacher Report: No. 19

Not much has gone right for the Seattle Seahawks of late. With starting quarterback Russell Wilson on the shelf with a broken finger, the Seahawks had lost two straight games with Geno Smith starting under center to fall to 2-5 on the season.

The Seahawks needed a break. For something to go right.

Enter the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars, the opponent who fixes all that ails you.

CBS Sports: No. 21

That was a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. Now they get a bye and might get Russell Wilson back after that.

NBC Sports: No. 19

They’re still alive, but the margin for error is small.

The Ringer: No. 21