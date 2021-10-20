Moral victories don’t count in the record book, and they definitely don’t count in the power rankings.

The Seahawks are 2-4, and while they did rally late at Pittsburgh, a loss is a loss. The team still has major issues it needs to fix, all while playing without Russell Wilson who is rehabilitating from finger surgery.

Here’s where national media have Seattle in the latest power rankings.

ESPN: No. 23

Week 1 confidence rating: 8.7

How it’s going now: 5.0

That huge confidence swing is the kind of thing that happens when a team drops four of five games and loses its starting quarterback to an injury. The way the Seahawks played Sunday in rallying from a 14-0 deficit to take the Steelers to overtime shows they can at least be competitive while Geno Smith starts for Russell Wilson. But they’re hanging by a thread at 2-4, which puts them four games back in the tough NFC West. They need Wilson to come back as soon as he is eligible, in Week 10, and they need to win the next two games — both at home — to have any chance at climbing out of this hole.

Sports Illustrated: No. 23

This defense is high on unintentional comedy and low on competence, so while perhaps Pittsburgh on a Sunday night wasn’t the time to open up the offense for Geno Smith, Shane Waldron is going to have to give his quarterback a chance going forward.

Bleacher Report: No. 20

The Seattle Seahawks are done. Finished. The 2021 season is a lost one.

That might seem a harsh thing to say about a team six weeks into the year. But the Seahawks aren’t like the other teams toward the bottom of these power rankings. Or at least they weren’t supposed to be. This was a team that was supposed to contend for the top spot in the NFL’s toughest division. To challenge for a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

That’s not happening.

CBS Sports: No. 20

They battled at Pittsburgh with Geno Smith at quarterback, but they just have a different feel without Russell Wilson. At 2-4, with Wilson likely out another month or so, they have major problems.

NBC Sports: No. 19

Could Pete Carroll actually be sliding toward the hot seat?

The Ringer: No. 20