Thursday was bleak for the Seahawks.

There’s no other way to describe the loss, which in and of itself was hard to stomach. But Russell Wilson’s injury to his finger (which didn’t need to be replayed) left the team without its franchise QB.

So now the Seahawks turn to backup Geno Smith while Wilson rehabs his finger from surgery.

And the defense is still showing the same cracks it has all season.

So let’s see what national media have to say about this team.

ESPN: No. 20

Most improved player: WR Freddie Swain

How they’ve improved: Last year’s sixth-round pick has been the Seahawks’ third receiver while rookie Dee Eskridge has been sidelined since the opener. Swain is easily outpacing his 2020 numbers, with his two touchdowns in five games already matching last year’s total. One of his touchdowns was on a scramble play against the 49ers on which he showed good awareness of how Russell Wilson had gone off script. — Brady Henderson

Sports Illustrated: No. 23

This is now Geno Smith’s show. Buckle up.

Bleacher Report: No. 19

The Seattle Seahawks have problems. Plural.

The first isn’t hard to figure out. After losing to the Rams at home, the Seahawks are under .500 five games into the season and sit two back of the Rams with a head-to-head loss.

But the Seahawks lost much more than just a game Thursday.

CBS Sports: No. 17

With Russell Wilson down for at least a month with a finger injury, they have issues. With their defense, Geno Smith is going to have to play big.

NBC Sports: No. 18

Geno Smith is a bit underrated, but he’s still nowhere close to being Russell Wilson.

The Ringer: No. 18