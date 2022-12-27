The Seahawks need help.

They can still make the playoffs, even after their loss to the Chiefs on Saturday. But they need to win out the rest of the way, and they need to get help.

Luckily, they have the Jets on Sunday at Lumen Field before hosting the struggling Rams for the final game of the season (date and time still TBD).

Here’s where national media rank the Seahawks ahead of Week 17.

ESPN: No. 17

Defining moment: Trading QB Russell Wilson.

When the Seahawks made the blockbuster trade in March that sent Wilson to Denver, it looked like a move that would have more of a long-term benefit. But while Wilson has foundered, Geno Smith has flourished as his replacement, earning a Pro Bowl berth and keeping Seattle in playoff contention. The Seahawks have received solid production from tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris, two veterans they acquired from Denver, and they drafted two core players from the picks Denver sent: left tackle Charles Cross and outside linebacker Boye Mafe. The Seahawks also own Denver’s top two picks in this coming draft, including a likely top-five selection thanks to the Broncos’ 4-11 record. — Brady Henderson

Bleacher Report: No. 17

It’s not surprising that the Seahawks lost at Kansas City on Saturday or that Seattle is under .500 heading into Week 17. But the reality is that at 7-8, the Seahawks have exceeded expectations. This was supposed to be a rebuilding season in which Geno Smith was going to temporarily lead Seattle until the team drafted a quarterback of the future.

Apparently, someone forgot to tell Smith. His numbers were modest against the Chiefs (215 yards, one touchdown, one interception), but Smith has been something of a revelation in 2022: a completion percentage of 70.7, three times as many touchdowns (27) as interceptions (nine) and a robust passer rating of 102.9 on the way to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

The Ringer: No. 15

The Seahawks have hit a wall. In weeks 1-9, Seattle ranked sixth in scoring offense and seventh in defensive success rate. In weeks 10-16, they dropped to 14th and 30th, respectively, in those two metrics. Geno Smith’s production has fallen off a cliff, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has battled injuries, and the front seven is getting hammered on the ground. Smith and Co. will go from one of the NFL’s feel-good stories to forgettable if they continue their recent struggles over the next two weeks and miss the postseason.

The Athletic: No. 18

Of all the seemingly pre-scripted storylines sprinkled throughout the NFL season, Geno Smith playing against the Jets in the biggest game of the season for both teams sure is delicious. Smith already delivered for the Seahawks in their quest for revenge over Russell Wilson in Week 1, now it’s time for his teammates to return the favor. Though the offense has stalled of late, Smith has proven enough this season to be considered a bona fide starter. We’ll see how he reacts when the Jets announce IK Enemkpali as their captain pregame.

NBC Sports: No. 18

Geno Smith‘s recent dip in play could make it cheaper to keep him.

CBS Sports: No. 15

They have fallen on hard times, and the playoffs are slipping away. The offense let them down against the Chiefs.

Life without Tyler Lockett started poorly for the Seahawks, who punted on four of their first five possessions (the other ended via turnover on downs) in a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on a brutally cold afternoon at Arrowhead. On the positive side, Kenneth Walker III broke out of a personal slump with his first 100-yard game since Week 9. Five losses in six games took the Seahawks out of the NFC West race, but a playoff spot is still within reach. Any hope at a course correction must begin with a win over the slumping Jets on Sunday at Lumen Field.