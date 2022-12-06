You know that Geno Smith has been clutch all year. Now, everyone else has seen it.

Smith led the Seahawks’ game-winning drive against the Rams on Sunday and capped it with an 8-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf. Yes, the Rams were short handed. Yes, the defense has work to do. But the Seahawks’ playoff hopes live to see another day.

Here’s where national media have the Seahawks in the latest power rankings.

I don’t know if we, as a football public, have fully crossed over yet from “Oh Geno Smith is playing really well for a backup kind of guy” to “my goodness Geno Smith is dissecting defenses,” but it may be time. The play-action throw to DK Metcalf to begin the third quarter was a complete dart.

ESPN: No. 10

We’re No. 1 in … completion percentage.

The Seahawks are tops by a sizable margin at 72.5%, more than 3 percentage points higher than the second-ranked team. It’s a reflection of how efficient their passing game has been as a whole, with an offensive line that’s been good in pass protection, receivers who are creating separation and — more than anything — the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. And it’s not as though Geno Smith has merely been feasting on short, high-percentage throws. He leads the league completion percentage above expected (a Next Gen Stat that factors in the difficulty of each throw) and adjusted completion rate (a similar stat that’s weighted by air yards and excludes drops and throwaways). — Brady Henderson

The Ringer: No. 12

It’s time to consider what sort of money Geno Smith should make next year after his performance in 2022. For comparison, Ryan Tannehill got a four-year, $118 million deal after he revitalized his career with the Titans in 2019; Tannehill threw for more than 2,700 yards in 12 regular-season games and led Tennessee to the AFC championship game that season. Smith’s stats are better now than Tannehill’s were that year, and he’s got the Seahawks in playoff contention. Smith has maintained a high floor for Seattle’s offense all season and is the clear frontrunner for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. There are better teams in the NFC right now, but the future in Seattle is an exciting one with Smith at the helm.

Bleacher Report: No. 12

The Seattle Seahawks were in desperate need of a win. They had dropped two in a row and fallen out of first place in the NFC West and below the cut line for a playoff berth.

Eking out a victory over the reeling Rams didn’t fix all that ails the Seahawks, but if the season ended today, they would be in the postseason. And as has been the case most of the year, the team has Geno Smith to thank.

The Athletic: No. 12

Make the playoffs: 85.7 percent

Win the Super Bowl: 3.8 percent

Just get in. Those playoff odds look a little high considering the three-game stretch the Seahawks have starting on Dec. 15 when they play San Francisco, then at Kansas City, then home to the Jets. This week’s Panthers tilt and a finale against the Rams are also included on the schedule, but 9-8 might not get it done if the NFC East also-rans hold up their ends of the bargain. But it would sure be a lot worse if Geno Smith hadn’t pulled off his signature game-winning drive Sunday. He has been the feel-good story of the season.

NBC Sports: No. 10

They’ll likely need to qualify as a wild-card, and they’re currently in position to grab a spot.

CBS Sports: No. 10

Geno Smith is playing outstanding football, carrying this team on offense. The defense is still shaky, which is a concern.

When it’s money time, Geno Smith will look for DK Metcalf. That’s exactly what happened in the final minute on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as the quarterback took the shotgun snap, drifted to his right, then fired a perfect dart to Metcalf, who snagged the game-winning touchdown with Jalen Ramsey all over him. It was just another clutch play in a season full of them for Geno. “He may do it again next week,” Metcalf said of Smith’s heroics. “He’s been doing it ever since he got here. Whenever we put him in and ask him to carry the load of being a leader as a quarterback, he’s done nothing but exceed expectations.” Geno’s rise might be the NFL’s most surprising success story in 2022.