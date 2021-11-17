There’s not much to say that hasn’t already been said about the Seahawks’ performance on Sunday.

Russell Wilson’s return wasn’t as impressive as hoped, and for the first time in his Seattle career, the Seahawks didn’t score. And while the defense kept them in the game, it didn’t matter because the offense couldn’t get anything going.

Here’s where the national media rank the Seahawks after the loss to the Packers.

ESPN: No. 23

Most important remaining game: Sunday vs. Cardinals

Seattle needs a miracle to catch the Cardinals or Rams in the NFC West standings. But with Kyler Murray and backup Colt McCoy both hurting, Sunday’s game looks like an opportunity for the Seahawks to get one of the upset wins they likely need for a 9-8 finish and a shot at the conference’s seventh playoff spot. There’s a good chance they’ll be favored in five remaining games (versus Washington, Houston, Chicago, Detroit and San Francisco). If they win all five — and that’s a big if for a 3-6 team — they’d need to beat a favored opponent to get to nine wins. Arizona’s quarterback issues could give the Seahawks their best chance at that this Sunday.

Sports Illustrated: No. 22

Bleacher Report: No. 24

Over the span of a 10-year career that will likely end with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has started 150 games. In 149 of those games, the Seahawks scored points.

Sunday in Green Bay, for the first time in Wilson’s career, the Seahawks did not.

CBS Sports: No. 22

At 3-6, they are in real danger of being out of the playoffs. Even with Russell Wilson back, the offense was nonexistent against the Packers.

NBC Sports: No. 22

If they get shut out again, they should start calling it a Seahawk egg.

The Ringer: No. 24