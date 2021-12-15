So the Seahawks have finally won two in a row. No one thought it would take until Week 14, yet here we are.

What does that mean for the Seahawks’ playoff chances? Well, they’re not out of the postseason picture yet, and they can still finish with a winning season.

What it means for where they sit in power rankings? I’ll let the national media tell you that.

ESPN: No. 25

Offense: 12

Defense: 21

Special teams: 5

The No. 12 ranking for the Seahawks’ offense is a little better than you might expect given how up and down that group has been while dealing with Russell Wilson‘s finger injury and the absence of their best running back, Chris Carson, for most of the year. They struggled in two of Geno Smith‘s three starts and in the first three games of Wilson’s return, but the Seahawks have hit their stride over the past two. More surprising is how their defense is that low despite allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL. Most of their success has come against lesser quarterbacks, with Aaron Rodgers as the biggest exception. They held rookie Davis Mills and the Texans to 13 points on Sunday, but Seattle will get a tougher test this week against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Sports Illustrated: No. 26

Positive Pete Carroll is back after a vintage Russell Wilson-type performance against one of the worst teams in football. FiveThirtyEight has the Seahawks at a 4% chance of making the playoffs with a season-defining game against the Rams coming next week. Could they shock the world? Or, was the Texans game just a nice respite from the storm?

Bleacher Report: No. 22

Nothing that happened Sunday in Houston is going to “fix” a wildly disappointing 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks. But there were at least a few things to smile about in Week 14.

CBS Sports: No. 24

They’ve won two straight to keep their playoff hopes alive. They would likely have to win out, which won’t be easy.

NBC Sports: No. 25

A tenth straight winning season remains possible, but not likely.

The Ringer: No 20