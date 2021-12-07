What a wild game on Sunday.

The Seahawks still came away with the win despite three (!!) turnovers, their first victory since before the bye week. But the Seahawks got three turnovers of their own and Russell Wilson looked better than he has since returning from finger surgery.

Here’s where the national media have Seattle ahead of Week 14.

ESPN: No. 25

Player who must step up: RB Rashaad Penny

The fourth-year running back needs to prove he can stay healthy and that he can consistently produce when he gets his chances. He hasn’t done either since the Seahawks drafted him 27th overall in 2018. And given that he has missed 30 of a possible 64 games (including playoffs) due to injuries over his career, Penny isn’t playing for a big payday in free agency; he probably is playing just to get any sort of payday, and it will almost certainly be from another team. More performances like Sunday’s will help. Penny played through a pulled hamstring he suffered two weeks ago and gained 62 yards on 11 touches.

Sports Illustrated: No. 25

There’s not a more optimistic franchise in the NFL than the one in Seattle led by Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson. But the sunny-side-up outlook being peddled after a single, close victory over the 49ers is a little much, even with those familiar rose-colored glasses being placed back on so many faces.

Bleacher Report: No. 22

For most of the 2021 season, the Seattle Seahawks have been dead ducks. The offense had completely fallen apart. Seattle had lost three straight after the bye headed into Sunday’s tilt with the rival 49ers.

But for a brief moment Sunday, the sun shined in the Pacific Northwest.

CBS Sports: No. 25

Winning against the 49ers keeps their playoff hopes alive. But they still have a lot of issues that won’t be fixed this year.

NBC Sports: No. 26

Now watch them run the table and make the playoffs.

The Ringer: No. 23

For the first time since returning to the field following finger surgery, Wilson threw the ball with consistent accuracy, finishing the game 30-of-37 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and a pick (that interception should’ve been his third touchdown; Everett also fumbled a shovel pass at the goal line that could’ve been a fourth). More importantly, Wilson was able to unlock a component of the Seahawks’ offense that had been shockingly absent in the past three weeks (and for much of the year): the short and intermediate quick game. Wilson peppered the middle of the field with precision strikes, completing 19 of 20 attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown on passes he released in fewer than 2.5 seconds.