The Seahawks once again proved their doubters wrong, coming from behind twice to beat the Cardinals on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

It’s about time to stop calling them a surprise, and they have a chance to silence the skeptics yet again with a win over Tampa Bay in Munich. Will that be enough?

We’ll see.

In the meantime, here’s where national media rank the Seahawks after their Week 9 win over the Cardinals.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks are the biggest (positive) surprise in the NFL. They lead the NFC West and are picking up new believers every week. But will a team that has relied heavily on rookies hit a wall?

ESPN: No. 9

Non-QB MVP: OLB Uchenna Nwosu

With two more sacks in the Seahawks’ win over Arizona, Nwosu is now tied for sixth most in the NFL with seven. He also has forced a pair of fumbles and has been strong against the run for Seattle’s resurgent defense. Nwosu has played more snaps than the Seahawks would prefer, in part because of injuries to others in their outside linebacker rotation and also because he has been too good to take off the field. Either way, Nwosu — who signed a two-year, $19.05 million deal this offseason — looks like the Seahawks’ best free agent addition since Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in 2013. — Brady Henderson

Advertising

The Ringer: No. 9

Even more than the Giants or Jets, the Seahawks are the NFL’s most surprising team at the halfway mark—and they made the biggest jump in our rankings since the preseason, from no. 30 all the way into the top 10. Only the Falcons and Texans had lower preseason win totals than the Seahawks at 5.5, and now they’ve already cleared that mark. Geno Smith narrowly beat out Drew Lock in one of the saddest quarterback competitions we at The Ringer have ever seen and is now the eighth-ranked QB in EPA per dropback and the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year. The defense lost Jamal Adams for the season in Week 1, yet ranks seventh in defensive success rate. The competition for Coach of the Year is hotly contested, with Nick Sirianni currently favored at -125, but Pete Carroll is putting on an absolute master class in Seattle right now.

Bleacher Report: No. 8

With each passing week, it’s becoming harder and harder to call the Seattle Seahawks anything less than legitimate contenders.

There are skeptics, to be sure. Those who don’t believe Geno Smith can play at the pace he set over the first half of the regular season. That the defense can’t hold up.

And yet the Seahawks keep on winning. Smith keeps playing well, posting a passer rating of 106.9 with a 275-yard, two-score effort against the Cardinals. Rookie running back Ken Walker III keeps piling up yards, rushing for 109 yards and two scores. The defense keeps making plays, holding the Cardinals to just 262 yards and sacking Kyler Murray five times.

The Athletic: No. 9

NBC Sports: No. 8

Geno Smith, comeback player of the year, MVP, or both?

CBS Sports: No. 9

It’s time to give Pete Carroll credit for what he’s doing this season. At 6-3, they lead the division as they head to Germany to play the Bucs.

That’s three consecutive stellar efforts by Pete Carroll’s defense, which put the clamps on Kyler Murray and Co. in a 31-21 win over the Cardinals. Seattle sacked Murray [five] times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu (up to a career-high seven on the year), and allowed just 262 total yards — the kind of yardage Seattle was yielding by halftime of games earlier this season. Kenneth Walker III went over 100 yards for the second straight week, while Geno Smith recovered from a third-quarter pick-six to put forward another solid performance. Up next: Seattle will take a healthy divisional lead overseas for a spotlight game against the Buccaneers in Munich.