We should no longer be surprised by these Seahawks.

After a dismal lackluster start to the season defensively, Seattle has turned it around. This is no longer a fluke. This is a team that is comfortable in its scheme and personnel.

And it’s a team that’s pretty darn fun to watch.

Here’s where the national media have the Seahawks after their 27-13 win over the Giants.

Beyond the numbers, Geno Smith just looks really polished in the pocket. His little hint of mobility also raises a great deal of concerns for defenses who are already having a difficult time dealing with Kenneth Walker III, as we saw in the closing moments of the Giants game Sunday.

ESPN: No. 8

With three straight wins and a one-game lead in the NFC West, the Seahawks have plenty of reasons for optimism. Their rookie class is one of them, both for the long term and the present. Six of their nine draft picks are already big-time contributors. Charles Cross and Abe Lucas both rank in the top half of starting tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate. Running back Kenneth Walker III has five touchdowns over the past four games. Cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have forced a combined eight turnovers. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe has a pair of sacks. Undrafted safety Joey Blount is making an impact on special teams as well. — Brady Henderson

The Ringer: No. 9

OK, the sample size is big enough. Geno Smith is playing like a top-10 quarterback, and his offense is one of the best in the NFL. The Seahawks rank seventh in offensive EPA per drive and second in total points scored. FanDuel has moved Seattle’s odds to make the playoffs from +540 prior to the season to +126 entering Week 9, but the movement shouldn’t stop there. The Seahawks’ remaining opponents have a combined win percentage of .441, which is the 27th-lowest in the league.

Bleacher Report: No. 10

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Seattle.

After trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Seahawks were supposed to be starting over. With a veteran stopgap under center in Geno Smith, the 2022 season was a wash. The Seahawks would earn a high draft pick next year, use it and the picks gained in the Wilson trade to improve a seemingly flawed roster and hopefully get back in the mix in 2023.

Advertising

There’s a problem, though: Someone forgot to tell the Seahawks that. And after taking care of a red-hot New York Giants team in Week 8, the Seahawks are 5-3 and all alone in first place in the NFC West.

The Athletic: No. 9

Fact: By DVOA, no defense in the league has improved more since the first four weeks of the season than Seattle’s. After Week 4, the Seahawks ranked 31st in defensive DVOA. In the four weeks since, they’ve performed as the No. 2 DVOA defense in the league. They now rank 12th in the NFL on the season.

Opinion: Geno Smith — No. 1 in the league in completion percentage, No. 7 in yards per attempt, No. 8 in EPA per dropback — is the best story in the NFL so far this season. Good thing Seattle seems like a party these days.

NBC Sports: No. 9

They keep getting better and better.

CBS Sports: No. 9

Is it time to believe they have a real shot to be a playoff team? They beat the Giants without a big offensive day, which is a change and a good sign.

The Seahawks continued their surge on Sunday, leaning on a suddenly stout defense in concert with more steady production from Geno Smith and the offense in a 27-13 win over the Giants at a frenzied Lumen Field. Much credit for Seattle’s rise is due to Pete Carroll, who absolutely should be seen as a favorite for Coach of the Year honors. Carroll empowered Smith from the moment Russell Wilson was traded, putting his trust in a journeyman quarterback who has rewarded his coach’s faith. Then there’s the defensive side of the ball — Carroll’s specialty — which has stacked three consecutive weeks of strong play after a woeful start to the season. These Seahawks are for real.