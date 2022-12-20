It’s a little late in the year to talk about turnarounds, but it’s the perfect time for a Christmas Eve miracle.

That might be what it takes for the Seahawks to beat the Chiefs, who sport the NFL’s No. 1 offense, on Saturday. Especially after the way the Seahawks have played the past few weeks. It doesn’t help that Tyler Lockett is out because of a broken hand.

‘Tis the season for miracles and gifts. Maybe they’ll come through Saturday.

Until then, here’s where national media rank the Seahawks.

ESPN: No. 14

Pleasant surprise: CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen had off-the-charts measurables coming out of UTSA but an unrefined game, as a former wide receiver who played cornerback for only two seasons in college. So he was considered a project pick when the Seahawks drafted him in the fifth round in 2022, a high-upside player who would need quite a bit of grooming before seeing the field. So much for that. Woolen has started every game at right cornerback, and although there continue to be growing pains, he’s making more big plays than mistakes. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and tied for third with 13 passes defended. — Brady Henderson

Bleacher Report: No. 17

The clock has struck midnight for the Seattle Seahawks.

After downing Arizona on Nov. 6, Seattle was 6-3 and one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL. But the following week, the Seahawks traveled to Germany — and apparently left their ability to win in Europe.

After falling at home Thursday to the 49ers in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score, the Seahawks have lost four of five. The loss was doubly costly, as wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken hand.

Advertising

The Ringer: No. 13

Geno Smith had his first multi-interception game of the season against Carolina in Week 14 and averaged a season-low 5.4 yards per attempt in the loss to San Francisco on Thursday. He’s dropped from the fourth-ranked passer in EPA per dropback in weeks 1-5 to 18th in the same statistic in weeks 6-15. It can’t be a coincidence, then, that the Seahawks are now just 1-4 in their last five games. Anyone watching Smith closely all season knows the film hasn’t taken nearly the same drop-off as the numbers suggest, but his numbers still have to get a lot better, and soon, for the Seahawks to climb back into playoff contention.

The Athletic: No. 16

As if their uphill climb to regaining a playoff spot didn’t seem daunting enough with a trip to Arrowhead on deck, the Seahawks learned they’ll be without Tyler Lockett, who needs surgery on his injured hand. It ain’t over yet, McGavin, but if it is, the Seahawks should feel better about themselves than perhaps any non-playoff team. They have the deepest class of rookie contributors in the league and won a decisive victory in the war with Russell Wilson. And they found a high-level quarterback in Geno Smith. But their offseason decision at the position will be fascinating with the pick they own from Denver. With a roster that looks young and promising, they might not have a chance to draft a quarterback this high for a while. Signing Smith to the franchise tag and still drafting a first-round quarterback might be the likeliest option.

NBC Sports: No. 16

At least they can enjoy the implosion of the Broncos.

CBS Sports: No. 14

They have lost two straight, falling out of a playoff spot for now. Even worse, they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. That will challenge their bad defense.

The Seahawks had an opportunity to get their season back on track on Thursday Night Football, but the same issues that have plagued the team in recent weeks popped up again in a damaging 21-13 loss to the 49ers. The running game remains absent behind Geno Smith, while the Seattle defense has returned to major-liability status after a midseason hot streak raised expectations. Throw in the loss of Tyler Lockett (finger surgery), and this suddenly feels like a season on the brink. “I don’t know if I have all the right words, but, man, I just hate losing,” Smith said postgame. “I got to figure it out.” The Seahawks will try to stop the bleeding on Saturday in Kansas City.