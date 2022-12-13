Sunday was a no good, terrible, horrible, bad day for Seahawks fans.

Losing at home is never good, but losing at home to the Carolina Panthers, who have an interim coach, is the last thing the Seahawks needed to stay in the playoff picture.

But all hope is not lost. The Seahawks can still make the playoffs. Thursday’s game against the 49ers will be all important. Lose, and the NFC West is San Francisco’s. Win, and not only do the Seahawks’ division title hopes live on but so do their wild-card hopes.

Here’s where national media have the Seahawks in the latest power rankings.

ESPN: No. 11

The Seahawks’ offense has been among the most efficient in the NFL thanks in large part to Geno Smith and the passing game. They’ve had to carry most of the load, especially of late, as Seattle has seen less production out of running back Kenneth Walker III, who is now sidelined with an ankle injury. The Hawks’ defense has gone from awful to good to awful again, and it is now mired in a stretch of four straight games in which it has allowed at least 150 rushing yards. The special teams committed some costly gaffes early in the season, but it has evened out since then. Kicker Jason Myers is having a Pro Bowl-worthy season, hitting 24 of 25 field goal attempts and going 36-of-37 on PATs. — Brady Henderson

The Ringer: No. 11

Sunday wasn’t a banner performance from Geno Smith, as he threw two costly interceptions and finished with a sub-60 completion percentage for the first time this season, but the Seahawks defense remains a far bigger concern to Seattle’s postseason hopes. Seattle enters Week 15 ranked 29th in offensive points allowed per game, and the only three teams that haven’t scored 20 or more against them are Broncos, Cardinals, and Giants. Smith and the offense have no margin for error as long as the defense is getting bullied every single week.

Bleacher Report: No. 15

In the NFL, Cinderella showing up to the ball is one thing. But as the Seattle Seahawks are finding out the hard way after losing three of their last four games, staying is another story altogether.

The problems Sunday aren’t hard to identify. With rookie running back Ken Walker III on the shelf, the Seahawks managed fewer than 50 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense that couldn’t stop anyone early in the season has resurfaced — Seattle allowed 223 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry.

The Athletic: No. 14

NBC Sports: No. 11

It was fun while it lasted.

CBS Sports: No. 13

They blew a home game against the Panthers, dropping them out of the playoffs for now. The defense is back to being a problem in a big way, and Geno Smith made some bad throws in that game.

The Seahawks have lost three of four and don’t look the part of a playoff contender as the season reaches its most critical juncture. Pete Carroll’s defense — so improved during a four-game winning streak at midseason — has come apart in December and was run over by the Panthers for 223 ground yards in Sunday’s damaging 30-24 loss. The defensive struggles and injuries at running back put too much pressure on Geno Smith to play at an MVP level on a weekly basis. Geno is one of the NFL’s best stories this season, but it’s unfair to ask him to carry the team like a superstar. It doesn’t get any easier with the division-leading Niners coming to town on Thursday night.