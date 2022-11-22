The Seahawks are back in action this week after their bye in Week 11.

Despite losing to the Bucs in Munich in Week 10, the Seahawks still have a good chance to make the playoffs. They’re in second place in the NFC West. They have a 78% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. With one game left against the NFC West-leading 49ers, the Seahawks control their destiny, so to speak.

Here’s where national media have the Seahawks in the power rankings.

At this point, the Seahawks need to be in win-accumulation mode. They have two games against the gutted Rams, a Panthers matchup and a home contest next week against the Raiders, left. They sit at No. 14 this week in a position that reflects our diminishing skepticism. Here’s what we mean: A convincing win over the Raiders not only improves their 79% playoff odds but also shows that they will not be susceptible to a handful of trap games deep in the season.

ESPN: No. 12

What/who is underachieving? WR Dee Eskridge

There aren’t a lot of choices on the Seahawks because, as a team, they’ve overachieved based on outside expectations. But they haven’t gotten much from Eskridge, their 2021 second-round pick. He produced sparingly during an injury-shortened rookie season, and he hasn’t done much this year, either, with seven catches for 58 yards. Eskridge’s explosiveness should make him a big play waiting to happen, but as Seattle’s fourth receiver, his best chance might be on special teams now that he has taken over kickoff return duties. — Brady Henderson

The Ringer: No. 11

According to FiveThirtyEight’s playoff predictions model, the Seahawks still have a 78 percent chance to make the postseason entering Week 12 despite the loss to Tampa Bay in Germany. The offense is top-10 in EPA per drive, and the defense has slowly climbed up from the depths of the league to 10th in success rate. Expect Geno Smith and the Seahawks to earn one of the wild-card spots in the NFC, especially if they secure a home win over the Raiders in Week 12 as a 3.5-point favorite coming off a bye.

Bleacher Report: No. 11

The Seattle Seahawks headed into the bye off one of their weaker performances of the season in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

But at 6-4 and in second place in the NFC West, the Seahawks have exceeded expectations in a big way so far this season.

The Athletic: No. 11

Thankful for: The Broncos’ first-round pick

Of the five teams that traded away their 2023 first-round pick, only one — San Francisco, which gave up its pick in the trade-up for Trey Lance — is in the current playoff picture. The other four — Denver (owned by Seattle), the Rams (owned by Detroit), Cleveland (owned by Houston) and New Orleans (owned by Philadelphia) — would all be top-10 picks if the season ended today. Right now, the Broncos’ would be the highest: No. 5 overall.

NBC Sports: No. 11

They need to get back on the horse, quickly, or that great start could be wasted.

CBS Sports: No. 13

They come off their bye with a home game against the Raiders. This young team can really push for a playoff spot down the stretch.

The Seahawks come out of their bye in great shape. Geno Smith has been a revelation at QB, rookie Kenneth Walker III is a home-run hitter at running back, the offensive line has been solid and the defense has found its way after a rocky start. Well, the D had found its way until it ran into Tom Brady in Munich. The Bucs converted on 10 of 13 third downs in non kneel-down situations during the 21-16 loss for the ‘Hawks, the unwelcome return of a team weakness. Seattle surrendered conversions at nearly a 50 percent rate in the first five weeks before knocking that down to 34.4 percent during the four-game winning streak. Let’s see if Pete Carroll’s defense can get off the field on Sunday against the Raiders.