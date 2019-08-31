This ought to be fun, eh?

Needing to bolster their pass rush, the Seahawks were already optimistic about Ziggy Ansah’s return for next week’s season opener against Cincinnati.

Now, in a major coup, they have added one of the most talented edge rushers in the NFL in Jadeveon Clowney, giving the Seahawks perhaps the best front seven in the league.

Here are a few things to know about Clowney:

He’s No. 1

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and the No. 1 high school recruit in the country three years earlier out of Rock Hill, S.C.

He was, in fact, so good in high school that the recruiting site 247Sports.com gave him a perfect evaluation (a score of 1.000), making him one of just five prep players since 2000 to earn a perfect recruiting ranking.

He’s only 26

He is listed at 6-feet-5 and 255 pounds, and he ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, and, yes, he’s only 26 years old (his birthday is on Valentine’s Day).

In five NFL seasons, he has 29 sacks in 62 games.

As things stand now, he is set to be an unrestricted agent after this season, during which he’s scheduled to make about $16 million under the franchise tag. But the Seahawks, no doubt, have to be at least intrigued by the idea of extending a 26-year-old edge rusher with elite talent.

He was No. 2 against the run

Everyone loves sacks, sure. And, surely, the Seahawks will expect Clowney to have his share of those in Seattle.

But where Clowney really excels is in the run game.

Pro Football Focus graded Clowney as the No. 2 edge defender against the run in 2018, and he earned the top overall grade of his career from PFF.

According to Pro Football Reference, he played a career-high 902 defensive snaps in 2018 — 84% of Houston’s defensive snaps — and 895 the year before that.

‘When Clowney turns it on, no one in the world can stop him’

In its annual list of the league’s top 100 players, Clowney this summer was ranked No. 63 (down from No. 32 in 2018).

“Somebody said when Clowney turns it on, no one in the world can stop him.” That was microphones picked up from Denver’s Bradley Chubb on the sidelines (video below), and the highlight that follows shows Clowney making a flawless inside pass rush move for an easy sack of the Broncos’ quarterback.

Russell Wilson and Duane Brown approve of the trade

Me: So you telling me you’re not chasing me anymore? @ClowneJD : “Nah bro…all other QBs” Me: okay we’re cool we’re cool.. 😎 Welcome to the squad bro! 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/jiU5lXt2Dw — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 31, 2019

You’ve obviously seen that before. And, surely, you’ll see it again. It was that good, and that vicious.

That hit against Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl, Clowney’s final game at South Carolina, has 1.8 million views on YouTube — and that’s just on the Gamecocks’ official YouTube page.

Clowney was already the projected top pick going into the upcoming NFL draft, but one play made him a household name.