RENTON — Two games serve as the proverbial “small sample size” that can be risky to use when assessing an NFL team.

But that’s also, when rounded up, 12% of the season — and we know what a lucky number that is for the Seahawks.

And through those two games and 12%, one other number has stood out mightily for Seattle — 2.9.

That’s the yards per rush allowed by the Seahawks defense. That number ranks third in the NFL and is almost half of last season’s 4.9 yards per rush, which ranked 26th.

True, there can be some caveats to that number aside from a small sample size. The Los Angeles Rams blew out the Seahawks at home in Week 1 despite putting up not much in the running game (92 yards on 40 attempts). The Detroit Lions gained 418 yards and scored 31 points without benefit of a turnover, and they had four drives of 65 yards or longer despite rushing for just 102 yards on 27 carries.

But the Seahawks are more than happy to read a lot into it after prioritizing an improved run defense in the offseason.

“Everything,” coach Pete Carroll said when asked what he’s liked about the run defense. “Everything that we’re doing right now is a big improvement.”

Just how improved the Seahawks are figures to become more apparent Sunday when they host a Carolina team that despite an 0-2 record ranks third in the NFL in yards per attempt at 5.0 and ninth in rushing yards per game at 127.0. (Another caveat: The 51 yards on five carries by rookie quarterback Bryce Young — who was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury — has contributed significantly.)

So what specifically has improved for the Seahawks?

The biggest impetus for Seattle remaking its defensive line in the offseason — parting with the likes of Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris and replacing them with Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr. — was to improve the run defense by finding players who’d be a better fit for the scheme of second-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Seattle also has a remade the linebacking corps, with Bobby Wagner back in the middle and Jordyn Brooks back at the weakside spot he played his first two seasons. Last season Brooks was in the middle and Cody Barton on the weakside.

Seattle also made run defense a priority in some of the secondary changes, such as drafting Devon Witherspoon and signing safety Julian Love.

Witherspoon earned the third-highest run-defense grade on the team against the Lions from Pro Football Focus, and Love has the fourth-best run defense grade through two games.

The upshot is that a Seattle team that last season allowed four touchdown runs of 30 yards or longer has allowed only two runs of longer than 12 yards in 67 attempts.

“The containment and the perimeter play have really cleaned up, [and] that’s minimizing the breakout plays is one [reason],” Carroll said. “The aggressive and the toughness of the guys up front [is another]. It’s fitting together, and we’ve been very aggressive with how we’ve been playing it and hopefully we can keep rolling.”

Uchenna Nwosu, who has the second-highest run defense grade on the team from PFF and against Detroit forced a turnover on a fumble on a run that helped turn the game around, said he thinks the team simply has a better mentality about defending the run this season.

“Guys are just more tuned in I guess, more locked in,” he said. “It’s always been a point of emphasis. Hurtt talked about that going into training camp from OTAs. ‘Got to stop the run, stop the run nobody is going to run the ball on us.’

“He kept preaching it, and guys finally bought it earlier than it took last year. Everybody just made a key emphasis, that’s what we worked on, it’s what we strained hard for, and we are going to continue to do that.”

What does that buy-in mean anyway, Nwosu was asked.

“When you go to practice and you see people are striking guys, getting off blocks, finishing to the ball, you can see 11 hats there leveraging,” he said. “We talk about leveraging the ball a lot in meetings, you see guys working on their techniques, working on their assignment, and really taking the run game serious.”

But it’s also hard to overstate the significance of the return of Wagner, not just in making plays in the running game — he has the team’s best PFF run-defense grade — but maybe more importantly in helping set the defense at the snap.

Recall in 2021, Wagner’s last year with the team before his one-year sojourn in LA the Seahawks finished season in the NFL in yards allowed per rush at 3.8 before last season’s collapse.

Players and coaches last year often alluded to communication issues when big plays happened.

There has so far seemed to be little if any of that this year.

“Bobby he is so instinctual, so athletic he can make plays, he sees plays before they happen,” Nwosu said. “If I’m like over here trying to spill a ball or force it back in Bobby’s right there behind me. You can always count on him, somebody you can count on to do their job constantly, not somebody you have to worry about. He always communicates, lets you know what you’re expecting.”

Wagner, who remembers when not just a good run defense, but being the best defense in the NFL used to be an annual occurrence, said he’s pleased with what he’s seen but there’s a long way to go.

“I feel like we’re doing good,” he said. “We’ve been challenged the first two weeks, two really good run teams, but I feel like every week we’re getting better, which is what you want.”