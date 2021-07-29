RENTON — Day Two of Seahawks training camp Thursday looked pretty much like Day One.

A festive crowd again lined the berm in a happy, back-to-normal occurrence after last year’s fan-less workouts.

Again watching were safety Jamal Adams and left tackle Duane Brown, who stayed on the sidelines, each in the process in getting a new contract (that, at least, is the presumption with Brown, even if the team won’t say it publicly).

The Seahawks were also again in helmets and jerseys and shorts as the buildup to full pads next week continues.

Here are a few impressions of practice:

Bobby Wagner backing Jamal Adams

Adams and Brown are essentially following the game plan set two years ago by Bobby Wagner, who also attended the first two days of training but did not take part in on-field drills until he had his new contract, which arrived before the third practice.

And Wagner, as would be expected, said when asked about Adams that he is in full support of his efforts to get a new deal.

“We can’t wait for him to be back there out on the field,’’ Wagner said. “He’s deserving of everything that he’s looking for, and we as players support him.”

Adams was engaged with teammates and coaches throughout, and during one break even tried to rev up the fans some. When one fan yelled “Seahawk for life’’ to Adams, he put his hand over his heart. As a few began cheering, Adams raised his arms and mouthed “Let’s go.’’

Roll call

The best news this time of year is always if there are no injuries, or at least significant ones. So far, that appears to be the case. The only new player sitting out Thursday was backup tight end Tyler Mabry, though he was present and doing conditioning to the side. Backup QB Geno Smith, who took some series off on Wednesday after a foot/ankle injury of some sort was back to apparent regular duty Thursday. No injuries appeared evident during practice itself.

And for now there remains no change in those sitting out with center Ethan Pocic again out with a hamstring issue and receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and running back Travis Homer remaining on the physically unable to perform list.

The Seahawks are doing only a light workout Friday, and there will be no media access.

Switching up some starters

Two of the most competitive positions for the Seahawks are right tackle and cornerback.

And the wide open nature of the competition was apparent Thursday when the Seahawks gave the presumed backups at those two spots the entire day working with the starters.

That meant Cedric Ogbuehi working at right tackle with the first-team offense and Brandon Shell with the second, and Damarious Randall and Tre Flowers working with the first team at cornerback with D.J. Reed an Ahkello Witherspoon with the second unit.

Randall worked at left corner and Flowers at right.

Nothing should be read into that other than the Seahawks living up to their word to “Always Compete.”

With Brown sitting out and Pocic still sidelined, that meant the starting offensive line had a different look. Jamarco Jones and Ogbuehi were the tackles with Kyle Fuller again at center. The only projected starters in their usual spots were guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

Gerald Everett turns in play of the day on the last play

The 90-minute practice ended with a play worthy of the highlight reel as tight end Gerald Everett corralled a pass from Russell Wilson in the back of the end zone while falling backward, hanging onto the ball despite tight coverage from linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven.

Burr-Kirven, who was in man coverage, stayed with Everett step for step. But Wilson’s pass found its way into Everett’s hands anyway for a TD that led to a raucous celebration by the offense and three horns, signaling the end of practice.

Returns to glory

The Seahawks’ punt and kickoff return positions also appear wide open.

Thursday gave a little glimpse of some of the possibilities in the punt return game. During the early punt drills four players were back for returns — D.J. Reed, who handled punt returns at the end of last season, second-year receiver Freddie Swain (who also handled some kickoff returns late last season), John Ursua and second-year free agent Aaron Fuller of Washington. Fuller was UW’s primary punt returner in 2018 and 2019.