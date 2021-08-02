RENTON — After a day off Sunday, the Seahawks were back to work at the VMAC on Monday. They were again in helmets and shells. But the pads will be popping on Tuesday as NFL teams will be allowed to get into full gear and engage in full contact for the first time.

And that’s when the team will start to get an even clearer picture of some of the key position battles and the overall composition of the team.

As for Monday, here are some observations from beat writers Adam Jude and Bob Condotta.

First, three from Jude:

Pick this

Give Tre Flowers and Quandre Diggs each a hand for the play of the day.

Flowers wasn’t fooled by a trick play from the offense in the red zone. The fourth-year cornerback stuck tight to DK Metcalf in the end zone, then turned around just in time to tip a Russell Wilson pass in the air.

From there, Diggs came flying into the picture to make a diving, one-handed interception in the back of the end zone.

“What a fantastic play by everybody down there,” coach Pete Carroll said later.

Jamal Adams update

As his representatives continue to negotiate a new contract, Jamal Adams continued his non-holdout holdout Monday.

The two sides are working on a deal that is expected to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. And while the final details are being negotiated, Adams has been watching practices from the sideline.

He has, however, remained engaged during team meetings and activities behind the scenes.

“When it comes time to talk ball, Jamal is still Jamal, man. That man is crazy. We all know that,” safety Ugo Amadi said. “He’s still a good dude and I can’t wait for him to get back out here.”

Stacked backs

One player who has caught Metcalf’s eye so far in training camp?

“Alex Collins is going to be a monster,” the star receiver said. “Our running back room is stacked.”

Collins spent most of 2020 on the Seahawks’ practice squad but was called upon late last season when injuries hit the running-back room. He finished with 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries, including a key score that helped close out the Week 17 victory over the 49ers.

He’s now pushing Rashaad Penny for backup carries behind Chris Carson.

And three from Condotta:

Damarious Randall states his case

Seventh-year veteran Damarious Randall is one of the more interesting candidates in the crowded cornerback competition, a former first-round draft choice in 2015 of the Packers who has 14 career interceptions in the regular season.

Randall had one of two interceptions of Wilson on Monday — the first two interceptions Wilson has thrown in camp.

Randall’s came in a seven-on-seven drill when he jumped a quick out route and took it to the house for a pick-six.

The play caught Carroll’s eye. So did what Randall said later.

“I went to him and asked him how he did it and what he saw and all that and his explanation was perfect,’’ Carroll said. “He took a shot and made a great play.’’

Randall has been playing left cornerback, alternating days with the starting unit with Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon also had a really good start to camp and remains the presumptive starter at the LCB spot, which has been held the past three years by Shaquill Griffin. But Randall, who played safety for Seattle last year, is showing he might be in the competition for the long haul.

Another decent day for the defense

The picks by Randall and Diggs typified what was another solid day for the defense.

Practice ended with four 11-on-11 sessions in what were “quick change’’ situations — meaning both the offense and the defense suddenly had to go on the field at a specific yard line as if a turnover had just occurred.

The offense did not score a touchdown on any of the possessions even though two began in scoring position, with the Diggs’ interception killing one drive and the others resulting in field-goal attempts.

Witherspoon helped stop one of the other drives by batting down a pass from Geno Smith and another ended with a third-down sack of Wilson in the red zone. The last one ended when backup safety Josh Moon batted down a pass from Alex McGough, also in the red zone.

Colby Parkinson has big day

Colby Parkinson, a tight end in his second year out of Stanford who saw almost no action last year after suffering a foot injury in the offseason, had maybe the biggest day of any offensive player, catching two touchdown passes from Smith, and also snaring another pass from Smith for a long gain in the aforementioned late team session.

One of Parkinson’s TDs came in a seven-on-seven session when he caught a pass down the middle despite being covered by Ben Burr-Kirven.

“He’s a very good target,’’ Carroll said of the 6-foot-7 Parkinson. “Obviously, he’s so tall. But he’s got great hands, too.’’