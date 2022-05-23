RENTON — The Seahawks might know more about Chris Carson’s status later this week, while the team also welcomed a new receiver Monday and detailed a new role for a key young defensive player.

Those are among the things we learned Monday during the team’s first OTA (organized team activity) at the VMAC.

Team learning more on Carson while Penny nurses hamstring issue

Seattle didn’t have either of its top two veteran running backs on the field for Monday’s OTA.

One was expected — Carson, who is continuing to rehab from neck surgery last year. One was more of a surprise if not necessarily a concern at this point — Rashaad Penny, who stood on sidelines dealing with what coach Pete Carroll said is “a little hamstring thing that’s still tight.”

That left the bulk of the work at running back to veterans DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as well as rookie second-round pick Ken Walker III.

That the team doesn’t know if Carson will be available this year helped lead to the drafting of Walker, who was taken 41st overall.

Asked about Carson, Carroll said Monday that “Chris is around. I’ll know more later in the week. I don’t have any update for you.”

Carroll previously has said the team wouldn’t likely know anything definitive on Carson until training camp and it’s unclear whether Carroll’s statement Monday meant some more clarity on his long-term status could be coming soon or just a routine update.

Carson is in the second season of a contract signed in spring 2021 that included $5.5 million guaranteed. Seattle could save $3.1 million against the cap if he is released.

Seattle re-signed Penny in March to a one-year deal worth $5.47 million after his rousing finish to the 2021 season that included finishing with an NFL-high 6.3 yards per carry average.

But Penny has also dealt with numerous injuries in his career, playing 37 games in four previous seasons and just 13 the past two years.

That history makes any suggestion of an injury for Penny somewhat eyebrow-raising. But it’s also just May, and Carroll noted Penny was able to do some substantial conditioning work.

“We’re just making sure that he’s OK,” Carroll said. “He’s working out and he conditioned really well today — he’s running and flying around. But not ready to get where he can’t control the tempo.”

Seahawks add speedy receiver

Seattle officially signed 31-year-old receiver Marquise Goodwin on Monday and he participated wearing jersey No. 15.

Carroll noted one reason for bringing in Goodwin is his familiarity with Sanjay Lal, who returned to Seattle’s coaching staff this offseason as receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Lal coached Goodwin for two years with Buffalo in 2015-16. Carroll also raved about the speed of Goodwin, who was an All-American in track at the University of Texas as a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump and made the 2012 Olympic team in that event, and ran a 4.27 40 at the combine in 2013.

“Well, we have some background with him in that Sanjay has coached him before and they have a relationship that gave us insights,” Carroll said. “He’s extraordinarily fast, he’s a gifted athlete, he came right out here on day one and still shows that he can fly. He’s a real disciplined route runner and he’s also a guy that has played in all of the spots, so I’m thinking that he will add something with, one, what he brings athletically, but also his background, his makeup, and his versatility. I’m hoping it will rub off on other guys as he goes through it. I’m not asking him to be a mentor to anybody, but Sanjay will use him accordingly to demonstrate stuff and do things that he has coached over the years, that Marquise can do. I’m excited, anytime somebody brings something unique, which this guy is historically really, really fast. We played against him and we have respect for him from all of that. We really thought, seriously, about drafting him way back then, so we are happy to get it done.”

Brooks to take over defensive play-calling duties

While Cody Barton filled in at middle linebacker and called the plays when Bobby Wagner missed all but one play of the last two games of the 2021 season, those duties will now fall to third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Carroll confirmed Monday that Brooks will wear the green dot on his helmet that signifies that he has the communication device to relay the play calls from the coaches to players on the field.

“He’s got to call the shots, and he’s going to make the adjustments,” Carroll said.

Brooks and Barton played the inside linebacking spots with the first-team defense throughout Monday’s practice, though their roles figure to change some from last season with the switch to a scheme favoring a 3-4.

